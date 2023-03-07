Regional EMS council set to gather in State College this weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 100 EMS providers from nine counties across the state are set to meet in State College this weekend.

Seven Mountains EMS Council is holding its annual spring EMS Conference at the Ramada Hotel on Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12.

Organizers said council members will go through new emergency medical services education training throughout the weekend. This will be the first in-person conference for the council since 2019.

“EMS, as I think we all know, has been in crisis for a while and we don’t have enough providers,” Executive Director Tim Nilson said. “There just isn’t enough people to go around to do what we need to do. So, it’s nice to be able to get together and see each other and see how we are coping.”

The providers will also have a chance to network with each other and multiple vendors who directly or indirectly promote the provision of EMS in Pennsylvania.

One of the sessions will be a presentation by John Moon. Organizers said he will speak about his experience as an advanced life support provider with Freedom House Ambulance in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“He was one of the original people who started ALS within the commonwealth and the nation,” Nilson said. “He is coming in to talk about his experiences back in the late ’60s and early ’70s.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.