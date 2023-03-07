Open in App
State College, PA
WTAJ

State College moves forward with solar power purchase agreement

By Maria Cade,

4 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College is moving one step closer to bringing more solar power into the borough.

During Monday’s Borough Council meeting, council members committed to putting 60% of its energy use to solar, Jasmine Fields, State College Sustainability Program officer said.

“The borough has set forth a resolution to commit to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, in addition to 100% renewable power,” Fields said. “So, by purchasing our electricity through solar, we hope to meet our goals.”

The borough’s sustainability division is also working to create a climate action and sustainability plan. Fields said solar energy plays a key factor in its creation.

This decision comes in the wake of discussions surrounding the Centre County solar power purchase agreement that is looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“There’s 15 organizations, local government entities, that are working together and have been since 2019 to aggregate our electricity so that we can purchase solar,” Pam Adams, Sustainability Coordinator for the Centre Region Council of Governments said.

The county is asking the organizations involved to make their preliminary percentage commitment to using solar energy by Friday, March 10.

