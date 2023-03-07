Open in App
Columbia, MO
See more from this location?
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Public Schools scores 70% on performance report

By Marina Diaz,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8dO5_0lB3Qgzl00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Public Schools earned a 70% score on this year's version of the state's education report card.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its Annual Performance Reports on Tuesday. The reports are meant to take a snapshot of school performance academically and on other measures, such as attendance.

The score comes from 2022 and is intended to be used as a baseline for school districts as DESE begins using its new Missouri School Improvement Plan 6 (MSIP 6). Most districts scored between 70% and 95%.

The new version is designed to be an accountability model. It is not possible to compare previous APR numbers to this year's APR numbers because the state is using a new system. In addition, this means that school districts will not receive a classification based on the 2022 performance. Classification will be based on 2023-2024 data and will not appear until the 2024-2025 data is released.

Columbia Public Schools scored an 85% in the continuous improvement category, helping to boost the district's overall score.

CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said the district is using the data to fine-tune teaching while remaining focused on growth, innovation, and achievement while continuing to put our scholars first."

LINK: Columbia Public Schools' report card

APR points come from standardized testing, graduation information, college and career readiness and participation in advanced courses. These areas accounted for 70% of the APR points while the remaining 30 percent were based on continuous growth. CPS received 82 points out of a possible 128 points for its performance, earning a 64.1%

Baumstark said the district continues to invest in offering challenging courses.

Baumstark said CPS was among the top 20% for the state's English/language arts growth. Baumstark said math continues to be an area of concern for the district, as it has been for many post-COVID.

She said that subgroups -- such as minorities, children who receive free lunch and those with special education plans -- have seen an even greater impact.

Attendance was a low score for CPS last year, also in the 70s. The district is making attendance a priority, Baumstark said.

"The district is already implementing plans and reinstituting pre-COVID attendance procedures," said Baumstark. "To emphasize the importance of scholars being in school."

Baumstark said "we plan to acknowledge both of our celebrations and areas where there are opportunities for improvement."

The Board of Education will receive the results at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday.

The post Columbia Public Schools scores 70% on performance report appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbia, MO newsLocal Columbia, MO
Local pediatric center offers free services to Rock Bridge students after classmates’ death
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Columbia Citizens Police Review Board held its first meeting since suspension
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Chair, Vice Chair positions not picked during Columbia CPRB’s first meeting since suspension
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jefferson City School Board to discuss transportation at meeting, one day after bus driver was arrested
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
Jefferson City School District to present $85 million school bond
Jefferson City, MO5 days ago
Jefferson City NAACP to hold virtual candidate forums for City Council, school board
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Boonville man faces 31 charges in relation to Jefferson City school bus incident
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
Missouri Department of Revenue begins accepting contract bids for Fayette License Office
Fayette, MO2 days ago
Jefferson City considers donating property for Highway 54 improvements
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
Boone County Commission considers participating in opioid settlement
Columbia, MO2 days ago
City of Columbia Utilities to assess future of recycling
Columbia, MO4 days ago
Columbia bookstore supports drag storytimes despite pushback from Republican lawmakers
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Project supporters say widened Interstate 70 would increase safety, decrease congestion
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Hold Como Accountable asking Columbia City Council to reopen 2021 officer-involved shooting
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Columbia man arrested, charged with several felonies
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Ruptured gas line leads to evacuations in Downtown Columbia
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Hoselton withdraws from Jefferson City Council Ward 1 race
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Boone County Public Health and Human Services to hold naloxone distribution event
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Rock Bridge High School student killed in crash on busy south Columbia road
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Outline for roll-cart trash pickup system comes before Columbia City Council
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Columbia Solid Waste holds open house about recycling
Columbia, MO4 days ago
Second man identified for alleged connection to shooting in southeast Columbia
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Boonville baseball changes coaches as parent alleges hazing
Boonville, MO2 days ago
MU says $10 million grant will double cover crops
Columbia, MO5 days ago
As international filmmakers visit Missouri, lawmakers move forward with movie tax credits
Columbia, MO7 days ago
Man stable after north Columbia shooting
Columbia, MO4 days ago
Arraignment held for man accused of attempted robbery, armed-criminal action
Columbia, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy