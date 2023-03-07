Columbia Public Schools scores 70% on performance report

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Public Schools earned a 70% score on this year's version of the state's education report card.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its Annual Performance Reports on Tuesday. The reports are meant to take a snapshot of school performance academically and on other measures, such as attendance.

The score comes from 2022 and is intended to be used as a baseline for school districts as DESE begins using its new Missouri School Improvement Plan 6 (MSIP 6). Most districts scored between 70% and 95%.

The new version is designed to be an accountability model. It is not possible to compare previous APR numbers to this year's APR numbers because the state is using a new system. In addition, this means that school districts will not receive a classification based on the 2022 performance. Classification will be based on 2023-2024 data and will not appear until the 2024-2025 data is released.

Columbia Public Schools scored an 85% in the continuous improvement category, helping to boost the district's overall score.

CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said the district is using the data to fine-tune teaching while remaining focused on growth, innovation, and achievement while continuing to put our scholars first."

LINK: Columbia Public Schools' report card

APR points come from standardized testing, graduation information, college and career readiness and participation in advanced courses. These areas accounted for 70% of the APR points while the remaining 30 percent were based on continuous growth. CPS received 82 points out of a possible 128 points for its performance, earning a 64.1%

Baumstark said the district continues to invest in offering challenging courses.

Baumstark said CPS was among the top 20% for the state's English/language arts growth. Baumstark said math continues to be an area of concern for the district, as it has been for many post-COVID.

She said that subgroups -- such as minorities, children who receive free lunch and those with special education plans -- have seen an even greater impact.

Attendance was a low score for CPS last year, also in the 70s. The district is making attendance a priority, Baumstark said.

"The district is already implementing plans and reinstituting pre-COVID attendance procedures," said Baumstark. "To emphasize the importance of scholars being in school."

Baumstark said "we plan to acknowledge both of our celebrations and areas where there are opportunities for improvement."

The Board of Education will receive the results at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday.

