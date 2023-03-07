Black Clover Confirms Drunk Asta Is the Best Asta

Black Clover' s manga has been setting the final pieces in place for the Judgment Day war in the Clover Kingdom for the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and the newest chapter of the series saw Asta have some fun by confirming drunk Asta is the best Asta. The latest chapters of Black Clover have seen Asta team up with the Ryuzen Seven to save the Land of the Sun from the attacking Paladins and awakened five headed dragon , and thankfully they were able to bring this fight to an end and have time to get ready for what's next.

Black Clover' s anime might be over and done with, but the manga has been setting up for the big final climax. It's going to be quite the tough situation for Asta as he's got some terrible fights ahead of him , but the newest chapter of Black Clover's manga is allowing the hero to have some down time by getting him drunk. And it turns out that this looser version of Asta is definitely the best one as it's fun not seeing him so stressed out.

Why Drunk Asta Is Best Asta

Black Clover Chapter 353 picks up shortly after Asta and the Ryuzen Seven were able to defeat the five headed dragon, and it's freed the Land of the Sun from the darkness that was overhead. Once Ryuya Ryudo tells Asta that the rest of the Black Bulls would be making their way to the country in a few days , Asta realizes that he can actually take some time to rest and actually soak in the fact that he has been so successful in his Zetten training.

The rest of the Land of the Sun is thus able to party and celebrate the big victory, and that includes Asta. It's a shame that Vanessa Enoteca wasn't the one to introduce Asta to alcohol for the first time, but he soon gets drunk on sake and loses his inhibitions for a moment. This brings him closer to Ichika Yami as she apologizes for speaking ill of her brother in front of him ( as she realized that she was the one that caused the massacre of their clan ), but Asta hilariously just brushes it off.

He soon gets ready to train once more, but Asta was allowed to live for a bit with this one! How did you feel about seeing Asta get drunk ahead of the final battle? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter !