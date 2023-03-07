Open in App
Erie, PA
Plant growers weigh in on budding season with unusual winter weather

By Jade Burns,

4 days ago

Compared to last year at this time, you may have noticed plants budding a week or two in advance.

With the way that the weather has been, the grounds of Erie are still in a refrigerated state, according to the president of Stan’s Garden Center.

“Even though we might get a warm, sunny day, that things start to peak a little bit, you start to see a little swelling of the buds, at night that cold temperature kind of refrigerates the ground and keeps things at bay,” said Josh Skarzenski, president, Stan’s Garden Center.

Skarzenski said so far, he has not seen anything that is out of hand due to no dramatic change in temperatures.

“The most critical things are some of the really early blooming cherry blossoms and peach. The fruit is what seemingly comes out first so, therefore, wakes up early and may be at risk but haven’t seen it yet,” said Skarzenski.

While many might not have enjoyed the latest winter blast, one North East farmer said it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“As a fruit farmer, this is a great sight for us to have a day with snow cover and not letting it warm up too much. Basically at this point of the season, the dormancy of everything. Every day that we don’t have that’s real hot means one more day closer to spring,” said Timothy Burch, owner, Burch Farms Country Market.

Burch explained that every year his job is a real gamble, but the beginning of April is normally when things start to warm up and grow.

“There’s nothing we can do. Mother Nature is in control, and she dictates if we’re going to have crops or not,” Burch added.

Burch said that buds have started to push out and swell slightly, but because there is no green tissue yet, the snow is only going to delay movement by dehydrating them. This results in the buds not having the moisture to start growing until later in the season.

