Open in App
Hershey, PA
See more from this location?
abc27 News

Milton Hershey students build towards the future

By Kayla Schmidt,

4 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – As part of Milton Hershey High School construction and carpentry classes, students are hard at work building tiny homes.

Rachel Mann, Director of Career and Technical Education said it will house future visitors, even parents visiting children at the school, but most important it gives these students a lasting legacy.

“They are able to see what happens in the academic world, come to life. So when you think about that math class, that science class they are able to see what that looks like,” said Mann.

The project also helped support the females in the classroom, in what is usually a male-dominated industry.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Daily Digest

“The generations that come up are going to be able to look at it and go that’s so cool I wanna be able to do that and especially the ladies. the young ladies,” said Jacqulyn Kramer, a Junior in the class at Milton Hershey.

The tiny homes will be placed at Hershey Campground, adding extra space to stay, meaning guests might not even realize.

“I put so much effort into showing that hey a women can do this and a child, especially a child can complete this project,” said Mia Tejada, another Junior at Milton Hershey High School.

The first tiny home will be hauled to the campground and prepared for use Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hershey, PA newsLocal Hershey, PA
RESULTS: How did Central Pennsylvania wrestlers do in 2023 PIAA State Tournament?
Hershey, PA2 days ago
Hershey survives Gateway to open 5A states
Hershey, PA22 hours ago
LIVE UPDATES: 2023 PIAA State Wrestling Tournament from Giant Center
Hershey, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cedar Cliff rolls in first round of states over Garnet Valley
Camp Hill, PA22 hours ago
Manheim Central’s Madison Knier breaks Baron scoring record
Manheim, PA2 days ago
District III swimming championships final results
Mechanicsburg, PA6 days ago
Penn State Hershey Medical Center to use new robot to battle lung cancer
Hershey, PA4 days ago
Ram wrestlers looking for state championship redemption
Harrisburg, PA3 days ago
Cedar Cliff girls basketball ready for states run
Camp Hill, PA3 days ago
Port Royal to host World of Outlaws in early-March race
Port Royal, PA4 days ago
Colon cancer rates rising in younger age groups
Harrisburg, PA5 days ago
Lower Dauphin hockey wins Flyers Cup opener
Hummelstown, PA5 days ago
Preparations begin for York’s 37th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
York, PA2 days ago
From Nebraska to AHL All-Star, Ethen Frank shines in first full season with the Hershey Bears
Hershey, PA3 days ago
Former Penn State players show out at the NFL Draft Scouting Combine
State College, PA5 days ago
What’s Going Around: Pink eye, stomach bug, strep, COVID
York, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy