Camden Co. theater honored for inspiring legendary director Steven Spielberg over 70 years ago

4 days ago

Did you know the moment that sparked award-winning film director Steven Spielberg's legendary career happened decades ago in Camden County?

That's right, the icon attributes parts of his legacy to a theater in Haddon Township, where he watched his first ever film. In honor of this, a plaque for Spielberg was unveiled right outside the site of the former Westmont Theater.

That theater is where 5-year-old Spielberg saw his very first movie, "The Greatest Show on Earth," back in 1952.

On Tuesday, officials gathered to unveil the historical marker to claim the spot's place in movie history.

"The purpose is to really celebrate the culture, heritage, and history of Camden County," said the Commissioner Director of the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Louis Cappelli Jr.

"We also want it to encourage some of our younger folks in Camden County to dream big and to work towards those dreams," he added. "Mr. Spielberg is a prime example, from when he was just a young boy right here in Haddon Township."

The Westmont Theatre is also featured in Spielberg's latest Oscar-nominated film "The Fabelmans," which is a fictionalized version of his own childhood.

Spielberg's father, Arnold, worked for RCA in Camden City in the 1950s. The Spielbergs lived in Haddon Township before moving to Phoenix, Arizona in 1957.

The Westmont Theater opened in September 1927, originally only showing silent films.

It was listed on the New Jersey Registry of Historic Places in 2010, but was later converted into a Planet Fitness.

The marquee remains, as does the theater's place in history, and in Spielberg's legacy.

