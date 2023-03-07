How To Watch Fox Without Cable in 2023

When Fox became the nation’s fourth major TV network the better part of four decades ago, it did things a little differently to succeed. Now, it’s about time viewers broke some traditions with how they watch those TV networks. Forget about your cable subscription and watch Fox on any of your devices , wherever you’re headed.

What’s Fox?

Fox is one of several television networks under the Fox Broadcasting Company umbrella, all owned by Fox Corporation, along with Fox News, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and more. Fox primarily broadcasts entertainment and news programming and partners with many local affiliates around the U.S. to broadcast regional programming seven days a week.

Some of Fox’s most popular programs include sports like the NFL and college basketball , game shows like “Name that Tune” and “Family Feud,” and reruns (in syndication) from “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men.” Fox has been one of the most popular television networks since its inception in 1986.

What streaming services offer Fox?

Because Fox is such a popular network, many of the top streaming services have worked hard to secure it as part of their channel lineup.

These networks include the following:

How to watch Fox with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Fox is available as part of Hulu + Live TV’s channel lineup of 85-plus channels. You can subscribe to either an ad-supported or ad-free plan to watch Fox with Hulu + Live TV.

What’s Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is one of the largest streaming bundles in existence, including both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus into each subscriber’s plan in addition to Hulu’s on-demand library and live channels. You can access all three streaming services with the same login by linking them in your account. Hulu + Live TV has two different plans: Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 per month and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV for $82.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV also has features like unlimited cloud DVR and autoplay and supports six different user profiles.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Hulu + Live TV $69.99 85+ 2 No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $82.99 85+ 2 No

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

Hulu + Live TV streams many different sports channels, including ACC Network , Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, the Golf Channel, and NFL Network. Subscribers can add on six more sports channels, like NFL RedZone and the Outdoor Channel, for an additional $9.99 per month.

You can also catch hundreds more hours of sports by logging in to ESPN Plus, included in your subscription.

How to watch Fox with YouTube TV

YouTube

Watching Fox with YouTube TV is incredibly straightforward — YouTube TV only has one Base Plan that offers the network. Simply subscribe or sign up for a free trial to get started.

What’s YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is home to 100-plus channels, including Fox. There are only two plans to choose from, which makes YouTube TV incredibly easy to sign up for and use. You can sign up for a Base Plan for $64.99 per month or a Spanish Plan for $34.99 per month.

In addition to a straightforward channel lineup, YouTube TV includes cool features, like unlimited cloud DVR, and allows you to stream on three simultaneous devices. You can also pay a little extra for premium add-ons, like 4K-quality video.

Note: The Spanish Plan does not include Fox but does include Fox Deportes.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Base $64.99 100+ 3 Yes

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

YouTube TV’s channel lineup offers more than 20 sports channels, including ESPN, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network , Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and NBA TV. You can also add on extras, like NFL RedZone and NBA League Pass, separately.

How to watch Fox with Sling TV

Sling

You can save a buck and watch Fox by signing up for Sling TV. All of Sling TV’s plans are under $60 per month and include some of the most-loved networks in all of television.

What’s Sling TV?

Sling TV was one of the first streaming services on the market and has stuck around by establishing itself as both affordable and entertaining. Fox comes included in two of Sling TV’s three plans: Sling Blue, which costs $40 per month, and Sling Orange & Blue, which runs $55 per month. Sling TV also offers a Sling Orange plan for $40 per month, but it doesn’t include Fox.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Sling Blue $40 41 3 No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47 3 No

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling TV doesn’t have the highest number of sports channels in its base plans, but it gets the job done. You can enjoy favorites like Fox Sports 1 and TNT on Sling Blue and watch ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network on Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling TV also has many add-on packages that feature sports networks, like SEC Network , MLB Network, Fox Sports 2, and the Tennis Channel. Sports add-on packages through Sling TV cost $11 per month and include at least 10 channels each.

How to watch Fox with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV

Fox is available to watch via your local Fox affiliate on nearly all of DIRECTV STREAM’s plans . After a five-day free trial , you can choose to subscribe to any of five plans, three of which include more than 100 channels available to watch on an unlimited number of in-home devices.

What’s DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV is no stranger to TV and now offers four different streaming plans for customers old and new to enjoy Fox online. DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with many devices, including the DIRECTV STREAM-specific device.

DIRECTV STREAM’s plans start at $74.99 with Entertainment, which includes 75-plus channels, and top out at $154.99 per month with Premier, which offers 150-plus channels. Thanks to the wide range of prices, new customers are likely to find a plan that works well for them.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Entertainment $74.99 75+ Unlimited Yes Choice $99.99 105+ Unlimited Yes Ultimate $109.99 140+ Unlimited Yes Premier $154.99 150+ Unlimited Yes

What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

DIRECTV STREAM brags that it streams more sports than any of its competitors, and that may be true thanks to the number of regional sports networks that DIRECTV STREAM includes at no extra cost. Regional sports networks, like Bally Sports, Marquee Sports Network, NBC regional sports networks, and more, are available with a subscription to a Choice plan and up. All DIRECTV STREAM subscribers, whether you subscribe to Entertainment or Premier, can enjoy ESPN (or ESPN Deportes), Fox Sports 1, and MotorTrend.

How to watch Fox with FuboTV

Fubo

Aside from its Latino plan, FuboTV offers local Fox coverage to all subscribers, in addition to more than 120 other channels. You can also catch plenty of other Fox networks on FuboTV, including Fox Weather, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Business. Start watching Fox with FuboTV by enjoying a seven-day free trial of any FuboTV plan .

What’s FuboTV?

FuboTV is a sports fan’s haven, streaming national and international sports on up to 10 household devices. You can subscribe to Pro for $74.99 per month, which includes 124-plus channels; Elite with 178-plus channels for $84.99 per month; or Premier, which runs $94.99 per month for 214-plus channels.

FuboTV plans also include 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, which means you can enjoy your recordings on any device. Elite and Premier also include 4K-streaming capabilities, and Premier even has Showtime .

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Pro $74.99 124+ 10 Yes Elite $84.99 178+ 10 Yes Premier $94.99 214+ 10 Yes

What sports offerings does FuboTV provide?

What sets FuboTV apart from many of its competitors is the number of Spanish sports channels created specifically for Spanish-speaking fans. FuboTV even has two original sports networks called Fubo Latino Network and Fubo Sports Network. Of course, these are in addition to sports must-haves like ESPN, NFL Network, and Big Ten Network . FuboTV also has regional sports networks, like Marquee, depending on your market.

How to watch Fox with Vidgo

Vidgo

You can catch Fox on Vidgo by subscribing to any of Vidgo’s English plans. Simply subscribe to get started. Vidgo doesn’t currently offer a free trial, but former NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski has endorsed the service.

What’s Vidgo?

Vidgo is a no-frills streaming service that includes the channels you love for a competitive price. Stream English Plus for $64.95 per month, Premium for $79.95 per month, or Ultimate for $99.95 per month. Vidgo plans also include the ability to stream on three devices simultaneously, an entertaining on-demand library, and 20 hours of DVR, the last of which comes included with Premium and Ultimate plans.

Plan Cost per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Plus $64.95 110+ 3 No Premium $79.95 150+ 3 No Ultimate $99.95 150+ 3 No

What sports offerings does Vidgo provide?

Enjoy both regional and national sports networks on Vidgo, including everything from Fox, ESPN, and NFL Network to Stadium Network and Longhorn Network. Don’t forget that you’ll also be able to watch international sports on networks like Fox Deportes and TUDN, home of Liga MX and Futbol Europa.

How to watch Fox on supported streaming devices

You can watch Fox using the Fox app or a number of streaming services, depending on your device.

Fox Now app

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Vizio TV

Xbox

Chromecast

Android TV

Samsung Smart TV

Roku

iOS devices

Android devices

Amazon Fire tablet

Hulu + Live TV

Mac OS X 10.13 or later

Microsoft Windows 10

Chrome OS

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Microsoft Edge

iOS devices running 13.4 or later

Android devices running 5.0 or later

Amazon Fire tablet

Apple TV (4th generation and later)

Amazon Fire TV (Fire OS 5.0 and later)

Echo Show (8, 10, and 15)

Chromecast

Roku

Xbox

Nintendo Switch (R1 and Lite)

Android TV devices

LG WebOS smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio SmartCast TV

Contour 2 and Stream Player Boxes*

Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Boxes*

YouTube TV

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Android L devices and above

iOS devices running iOS 12 or later

Chromecast

AirPlay for Apple TV

Chromecast with Google TV devices

Android TV (Note: TVs running a mobile version of Android may lack support)

Vizio SmartCast TV

Samsung & LG smart TV (2016 models and newer)

HiSense TV (models: MTK5658, MTK5659, MSD6586)

Apple TV (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K

Fire TV Stick

Xbox: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One

PS5, PS4

TiVo Stream 4K

Roku

Xfinity Flex devices

Sling TV

Airtv Mini

Amazon Fire

Android TV

Google TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Cox

Google Nest

LG

Roku

Samsung

Tivo Stream

Vizio

Xfinity

Amazon Fire tablet

Android Mobile

Chrome

iOS 11

Safari

Windows 10

Xbox Series XIS

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM device

Amazon Fire TV

Google TV

Chromecast

Android TV

Chrome browser

Android/Google devices running 7.1 or later

Apple TV

Safari browser

iOS devices running iOS 11 or later

Microsoft Edge browser

Roku

Select Samsung TVs (2017-2021)

FuboTV

iOS devices

Android devices

Roku

Apple TV

Xbox

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Vidgo

Roku

iOS devices

Android devices

Apple TV

Fire TV

Android TV

Chrome browser

Firefox browser

Safari browser

How to watch Fox on the app

You can watch your favorite Fox episodes, sports, or news by downloading the Fox Now app .

Here’s how:

Download Fox Now onto your device. Open the Fox Now app and select “Activate TV.” Jot down or remember the activation code that appears on the screen. Open a browser on your personal computer or mobile phone and go to https://activate.fox.com/activate . Log in on your personal computer or mobile phone with your paid TV user ID and password. Go to “My Devices” within your Fox profile and enter the recorded activation code from Step 2. Start streaming.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Live sports streaming is absolutely worth it. Now more than ever, you can take your favorite sports teams with you where you go without feeling tied down to your cable subscription. It’s also made easier by the number of compatible devices that support streaming services and apps like Fox Now. And you can watch your favorite live games again by recording them and storing them in your DVR available on any of your compatible devices with the right streaming service.

Plus, many streaming services have also begun to support 4K streaming, making your favorite Fox shows and games even crisper on the big screen.

FAQ

How can I watch Fox for free?

You can watch Fox for free by starting a free trial with a streaming service like YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or FuboTV or check out 60 free minutes of preview time by visiting Fox.com.

Can I watch Fox without a TV provider?

No, you aren’t able to watch Fox without a TV provider.

How much does it cost to stream Fox?

The cost to stream Fox depends on which streaming service you choose. The cheapest way to watch Fox is by subscribing to Sling TV’s Orange & Blue plan. Overall, you can expect costs to range anywhere from $55 to more than $150 per month.

