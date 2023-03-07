Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doug Pederson: 'You can pay your QB and still keep a good roster'

By Adam Stites,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEPGj_0lB2kZqD00

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a bargain right now, but that won’t last long.

The 23-year-old Pro Bowler is due to count just over $10 million against the Jaguars’ salary cap in 2023. The Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys will each be giving up about $50 million worth of cap space for their quarterbacks.

Lawrence is eligible to sign an extension with the Jaguars after the 2024 season, and it’ll undoubtedly be the largest ever for the franchise by a massive margin. But head coach Doug Pederson isn’t too worried about it.

“We know what the future holds,” Pederson told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “But it’s also been proven in the NFL that you can pay your quarterback and still keep a pretty good roster around your quarterback. It’s been done. We’ve got to be able to look at those models, too. I guess the beauty, too, is we’ve got the majority of our guys in long-term deals, so that will also help us when we get ready to redo Trevor in a year or so.”

The exact price tag for Lawrence will likely depend heavily on how Lamar Jackson’s situation with the Baltimore Ravens shakes out along with the potential extensions on the way for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

Lawrence finished his second NFL season with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, more than doubling his rookie season touchdown total while halving his interceptions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Alabama QB battle labeled one of the most interesting of 2023 offseason
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Report: Panthers open to trading down from No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Jim Boeheim’s career getting ended by a team he said was 'bought' was too perfect
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Commanders, others could learn from Ravens front office
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Seahawks 'know where it’s going' with free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
Around the North: The Bengals are in hot water with the NFLPA, language could affect the Browns
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Banned defending champion Cam Smith played golf at Sawgrass Thursday — at a public course one mile from the Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Ravens hire former NFL WR as WRs Coach
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Browns enter free agency looking for defensive help, wideout
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Vikings radio announcer proposes wild trade with Texans
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
8 coaches who should replace Patrick Ewing at Georgetown, according to Twitter
Washington, DC1 day ago
Titans' Ryan Tannehill posts heartfelt message about Ben Jones after release
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
Tee Higgins' vague tweet has Bengals fans talking
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
Post-combine quarterback rankings: Where is Stetson Bennett?
Athens, GA10 hours ago
Free agents the Chiefs can sign who don't count against compensatory pick formula
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy