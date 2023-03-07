Open in App
Bolingbrook, IL
See more from this location?
truecrimedaily

17-year-old charged with allegedly killing girlfriend, 2 others during home invasion

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGsRg_0lB2gIDw00

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male is being held on $20 million bail after he was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and two others, and injuring a 34-year-old woman.

According to Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa, on Sunday, March 5, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers were called to Lee Lane for an alleged domestic home invasion and located two adults and two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. An adult male and two juvenile females were pronounced deceased, and a 34-year-old woman was transported to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Rompa identified the victims as 40-year-old Cartez Daniels and 17-year-old Samiya Shelton-Tillman. Rompa said the third victim was a 9-year-old, but she was not identified at the time of his press briefing. According to NBC Chicago, the 9-year-old is Cortez Daniels' daughter, Sanai Daniels.

Police apprehended 17-year-old Byrion Montgomery near his home and alleged he is the "sole offender" in the shooting.

Montgomery and Shelton-Tillman were reportedly in a relationship. A 14-year-old and 3-year-old were inside the home when the shooting occurred, but they were not injured.

The Wills County State's Attorney's Office approved several charges against Montgomery, including nine counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

WGN-TV reports Montgomery pleaded not guilty.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
15-year-old arrested 20 minutes after robbing girl at gunpoint, attempting to rob another person: police
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Found Dead in Norwood Park Home
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Chicago police seek man who touched woman inappropriately, held her against fence in Norwood Park
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities release name of 9-year-old girl shot to death in Bolingbrook home invasion
Bolingbrook, IL1 day ago
Police: Woman in the hospital after Joliet bar shooting
Joliet, IL8 hours ago
UPDATE: Woman dead after Loop stabbing
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Chicago PD: 13-year-old, 15-year-old boys battered elderly man when trying to rob him
Chicago, IL2 days ago
28-year-old Chicago man faces carjacking and kidnapping charges
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago firefighter's 2 remaining children die days after house fire also claims lives of wife, son
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Chicago man charged with DUI after allegedly hitting person with vehicle on I-57
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Possible Suicide in Monee: 74-Year-Old Found Deceased in Police Department’s Parking Lot
Monee, IL1 day ago
Boy, 12, accidentally shoots himself inside car on South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago man sentenced to life in prison for killing another man to maintain position in street gang
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Suburban woman charged with murdering infant son has fled the state, police claim
Justice, IL3 days ago
Illinois, Bolingbrook “Domestic Home Invasion” Turns To Homicide
Bolingbrook, IL2 days ago
Chicago crime: Woman fatally stabbed on CTA platform in Loop, police say
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Teen returns fire after being shot in Austin
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Death investigation underway after 1-year-old boy found unresponsive on South Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Vigil held for Bolingbrook home invasion shooting victims
Bolingbrook, IL3 days ago
Chicago man killed in semi crash on I-65 in Indiana, police say
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Chicago police seek gunman wanted in Chatham double murder
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Security guard shot during shoot-out with bank robber in downtown Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Teen boy shot, critically injured in South Chicago: CPD
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago man charged with road-rage shooting on Near West Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
8 men robbed at gunpoint in West Loop minutes apart
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Chicago woman charged with stabbing elderly man in South Shore
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago River Dyeing Marred by Shooting Incident in Downtown Loop
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Alert issued after string of robberies in Grand Crossing
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man charged with murder after woman killed in Glenview motel
Glenview, IL4 days ago
Armed crew robs 8 men within minutes in West Loop as nightly holdup sprees continue
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy