17-year-old charged with allegedly killing girlfriend, 2 others during home invasion

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male is being held on $20 million bail after he was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and two others, and injuring a 34-year-old woman.

According to Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa, on Sunday, March 5, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers were called to Lee Lane for an alleged domestic home invasion and located two adults and two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. An adult male and two juvenile females were pronounced deceased, and a 34-year-old woman was transported to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Rompa identified the victims as 40-year-old Cartez Daniels and 17-year-old Samiya Shelton-Tillman. Rompa said the third victim was a 9-year-old, but she was not identified at the time of his press briefing. According to NBC Chicago, the 9-year-old is Cortez Daniels' daughter, Sanai Daniels.

Police apprehended 17-year-old Byrion Montgomery near his home and alleged he is the "sole offender" in the shooting.

Montgomery and Shelton-Tillman were reportedly in a relationship. A 14-year-old and 3-year-old were inside the home when the shooting occurred, but they were not injured.

The Wills County State's Attorney's Office approved several charges against Montgomery, including nine counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

WGN-TV reports Montgomery pleaded not guilty.

