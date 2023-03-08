Breed doubles down on police spending, pressures supervisors

Mayor London Breed campaigned for increases in public safety spending ahead of scrutiny from the Board of Supervisors, which will want to know how the Police Department has so seriously exceeded its budget. Craig Lee/The Examiner

In a flurry of indignation, and for the second time in less than a year, Mayor London Breed is pushing to significantly increase The City’s spending on law enforcement.

Breed took to the Tenderloin on Tuesday to champion a suite of proposals related to public safety. They include a proposed $27.6 million increase to the Police Department’s existing budget to pay for police overtime, as well as a new $84 million, three-year labor agreement with the officers’ union that would significantly increase pay and create new recruitment incentives for officers.

The mayor’s advocacy took place ahead of what is sure to be heavy scrutiny from the Board of Supervisors, which will look to understand how the department has so seriously exceeded its budget.

Breed warned residents of dire consequences if supervisors don’t sign on. In doing so, she attempted to place the immediate future of public safety in San Francisco squarely at the feet of the Board of Supervisors.

If it rejects her plan, Breed cautioned, “you think it’s challenging to get police officers in this community now? It will be virtually impossible.”

“You think that our city is unsafe? It will be terrible for the City and County of San Francisco,” Breed said. “Absolutely terrible.”

Aaron Peskin, president of the Board of Supervisors, addressed the issue in comments at the board’s meeting later on Tuesday afternoon. Months after it received a $57 million boost to its budget, “we are not even three-quarters of the way through the year, and they’ve burned through that budget in face of a very large tentative agreement (with the police union).”

“We have an obligation to the taxpayers to ask those questions. That does not mean that we don’t believe in public safety,” Peskin said.

The Police Department is not Breed’s only focus.

The mayor has also asked for a second supplemental request of $200,000 to hire three new prosecutors in the District Attorney’s Office who would be dedicated to prosecuting fentanyl dealers. The funding would allow the new prosecutors to be hired immediately and paid through the end of the fiscal year, at which point the positions would have to be funded in next year’s budget.

Breed is campaigning for approval of a $23.6 million contract extension with Urban Alchemy, the nonprofit that deploys community ambassadors to clean and monitor the streets of the Tenderloin and Mid-Market neighborhoods. A $13.2 million contract with the San Francisco Tourism Improvement District Management Corporation would preserve the orange-clad community ambassadors common around Union Square and other tourist magnets.

If the extensions are not approved, Breed warned that the programs would have to lay off ambassadors and pull people off the streets.

Lena Miller, Urban Alchemy’s CEO, touted the nonprofit as helping to create a “new model of public safety.”

“Things are changing, things are shaking up,” Miller said.

Breed and her supporters contend that things have already changed for the better. The Tenderloin is flooded with Urban Alchemy’s camouflage-clad community ambassadors, and new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has pledged to more aggressively prosecute drug dealers.

But without additional funding, Breed and her allies warned, San Francisco will quickly regress.

Breed’s proposals come as public safety continues to dominate the narrative about San Francisco both within The City and outside of it. Anecdotes abound, like the armed thefts of photographers at the Palace of Fine Arts and shots fired at a man attempting to intervene as his catalytic converter was stolen.

The answer Breed has drafted features more boots on the ground, both in the form of police and community ambassadors.

Breed’s supplemental budget proposal would bring the police department’s budget to $714 million this year alone, compared to the $668 million it spent in the 2020 budget.

Both the $27.6 million request for overtime spending and the proposed labor agreement will require the Board of Supervisors’ approval.

It’s unclear if the Board of Supervisors will ultimately stand in the way of Breed’s agenda. She was joined by her moderate allies on the board on Tuesday, but not by those she’ll need to convince.

Supervisor Dean Preston tweeted Tuesday that “we should pay teachers at least as much as we pay police officers.” But he also expressed support for “non-police alternatives to increase public safety,” and called on The City to expand community ambassadors' coverage of The Tenderloin.

The contract

The proposed labor agreement with the San Francisco Police Officers Association has already been approved by the union’s members.

The proposed labor agreement would run from July 1 this year through June 2026 and includes raises to officers’ base pay in each of its three years.

The officer’s base salary would increase at four points, amounting to 10.75% in raises. It includes new retention and recruitment bonuses. Officers who stay with the department will receive 3% increases in pay at five, seven and eight years of service. New officers will be paid a one-time lump sum of $600.

Officials hope that will add up to more applicants to the police department, which has 331 fewer officers today than it did in 2019, according to the mayor’s office.

If approved, the contract would purportedly make San Francisco the highest-paying city for starting officers.

Officer pay has a substantial impact on the department’s budget. Of the $713 million budgeted this year, nearly $600 million went to salaries and benefits.

Overtime

Breed announced the $27.6 million budget supplemental at her State of the City address last month. On Tuesday, she criticized supervisors for failing to yet hold a committee hearing on the proposal. The item is slated to be heard in committee on March 15.

With the department understaffed (a claim that itself is contested by some progressives), Breed said the department has been forced to rely heavily on overtime shifts. That is forcing it to run over budget.

If the Board of Supervisors doesn’t approve the supplemental request, Breed has warned that the department would have to freeze hiring and slash service.

Editor’s note: This story was corrected on March 8, 2023, to clarify that while Supervisor Dean Preston requested an expansion of community ambassadors in The Tenderloin, he did not specify that they be employed by Urban Alchemy.