2023 ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech comes back to beat Florida State

By Nick Shepkowski,

4 days ago
Everything seemed to be going right for Florida State in Tuesday’s ACC Tournament opener. The Seminoles jumped out to a 29-18 lead over Georgia Tech and held a 10-point halftime advantage. A pair of rolled ankles did no favors the rest of the way for Florida State, however.

Baba Miller and Matthew Cleveland both suffered those ankle injuries. Those played a factor as the Yellow Jackets slowly closed the gap before finally tying things up at 53, but a pair of Seminoles field goals put them back in front 57-53 with just 2:30 to play.

Florida State went the final 2:30 without making a field goal and Javon Franklin’s free throw with 0.2 seconds remaining capped the comeback for Georgia Tech.

Miles Kelly paced the Yellow Jackets with 21 points while both Cameron Corhen and Dorian Green, Jr. each scored 12 for Florida State.

Georgia Tech now moves on to take on fifth-seeded Pitt in the second round on Wednesday while Florida State finishes the year just 9-23. Their 23 losses are the most ever in a single season by the Seminoles.

See the best photos from the game below.

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament First Round - Florida State vs Georgia Tech

