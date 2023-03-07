MURFREESBORO — Against most teams in most games, a 17-point lead would be enough.

But this wasn't most games, nor was this just any opponent.

The Greeneville Lady Devils let a 17-point lead in the first half slip away and ended their season with a 63-60 loss to a very good Livingston Academy Wildcats team in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament at the Murphy Center on Tuesday morning.

The 17-point lead is the largest squandered by the Lady Devils this season, and it's the largest deficit overcome by the Lady Wildcats.

Greeneville ends its season at 27-9. Livingston Academy (28-7) will play South Gibson (27-9) in the semifinals on Thursday.