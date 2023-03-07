Open in App
Daniel Jones matches Matthew Stafford with 4-year, $160M deal

By Cameron DaSilva,

4 days ago
Matthew Stafford and Daniel Jones now have something in common – and it’s not that they’re both Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.

On Tuesday, the New York Giants agreed to terms on a deal with Jones that matches the one Stafford signed with the Rams last offseason. Though the exact structure and guaranteed money will differ from player to player, the base of each quarterback’s deal is the same: four years, $160 million.

The Giants opted not to use the franchise tag on Jones and instead signed him to a long-term deal, locking him in as their starter for the foreseeable future. They committed a sizable amount of money to him in the first two years, too.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Jones got $82 million fully guaranteed at signing. That’s $19 million more than the $63 million fully guaranteed that Stafford got a year ago from the Rams.

Jones and Stafford are obviously at very different points in their careers. Stafford just finished his 14th season in the NFL and was coming off a Super Bowl win when he signed his $160 million deal. Jones, on the other hand, has only played four seasons and has just 36 total touchdown passes in the last three years after tossing 24 as a rookie in 2019.

At $40 million per year, Stafford and Jones are tied with Dak Prescott as the seventh-highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL by annual average.

