Tips Sought After Burglar Steals $2K From Long Island Restaurant

Police are asking for tips after someone broke into a Long Island restaurant and stole thousands of dollars.

The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Westbury’s Chicken Delight, located on Maple Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said the suspect entered the restaurant through an unlocked front door. They then damaged a door and the coin machine before stealing approximately $2,000 in cash.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.