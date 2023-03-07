Coconut Creek Election on March 14: Understanding Charter Amendment

COCONUT CREEK, FL – On March 14, Coconut Creek voters will decide on a charter amendment regarding filling of vacancies on the City Commission.

The ballot item would changes the city’s charter to require an election to fill any vacancies on the City Commission. If approved, a vacancy would no longer be filled by a commission appointment; only by an election.

TAPinto Coconut Creek asked Yvonne Lopez, spokeswoman for city of Coconut Creek, to go into the details of the ballot item.

Right now, if there is a vacancy on the commission, it’s the sitting city commission that decides who fills the seat?

Yvonne Lopez: This is generally correct. (See excerpts from the existing Charter provisions below). We recently went through this process in 2022, culminating with a resolution having the City Commission appoint a member from a pool of candidate applicants, to the City Commission, to fill the remainder of the vacated term for District D ending in March 2023.

The wording of the charter amendment, if approved, provides that any vacancy in the office of commissioner must be filled by election. The successful candidate who fills the vacancy shall serve for the unexpired term of office and must be a qualified voter of and primarily domiciled in the same district in which the vacancy has occurred.

Filling of Vacancies. A vacancy on the Commission shall be filled in one of the following ways:

1. If a vacancy occurs three hundred and sixty-five (365) or fewer calendar days before the expiration of the term of the former Commissioner, the Commission, by majority vote of the remaining members, shall appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy within thirty (30) days of its occurrence, unless there is an election scheduled within one hundred eighty (180) days in which case the Commission may provide for the vacancy to be filled in the next election. Said appointee shall serve until the next regular City election and be a resident qualified voter of the same district in which the vacancy has occurred. Said appointee shall fulfill the requirements of Section 301b.

2. If a vacancy occurs more than three hundred sixty-five (365) calendar days before the expiration of the term of the former Commissioner, an election to fill said vacancy shall be held no sooner than sixty (60) days and no later than one hundred eighty (180) days of said vacancy. The Commissioner elected to fill the vacancy shall serve for the unexpired term of office and shall be a resident qualified voter of the same district in which the vacancy has occurred.

Now with the upcoming election: If voters approve the charter amendment, it will now be up to voters to decide who fills the vacant seat on the commission?

Yvonne Lopez: Yes, the electors of the city of Coconut Creek will vote at an election to determine who will fill the vacancy.

If so, when would an election take place?

Yvonne Lopez: If a vacancy occurs 180 or fewer calendar days before the start of the qualifying period for the immediately upcoming election, whether general, primary, or regular city election, the vacancy must be filled by the majority vote of the electors at that election.

However, if the vacancy occurs too close in time to the immediately upcoming election, and there is insufficient time to: i.) hold a qualifying period at least 70 calendar days prior to the election, ii.) provide all legally required notices, and iii.) obtain consent from the Broward County Supervisor of Elections for the candidates to be placed on the current ballot for that immediately upcoming election, then a special election to fill said vacancy shall be held no sooner than 90 calendar days and no later than 180 calendar days of said vacancy; or if a vacancy occurs more than 180 calendar days before the start of the qualifying period for the immediately upcoming general or municipal election, then a special election to fill said vacancy shall be held no sooner than 70 calendar days and no later than 180 calendar days of said vacancy.

For the March 14 election, how many votes are needed for the amendment to pass?

Yvonne Lopez: Only if the proposed charter amendment, as stated in the Referendum Ordinance’s ballot item is approved by a majority (more than 50 percent) of the electors voting in the municipal election held in the city of Coconut Creek, Florida, on March 14 as demonstrated by the Broward County Supervisor of Elections’ certified election results, then and only then shall this ordinance become effective.

