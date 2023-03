WFMJ.com

1982 Louisiana derailment: After overcoming fear, health concerns - residents & businesses began to rebuild lives By Robert McFerren, 4 days ago

By Robert McFerren, 4 days ago

After the toxic derailment in Livingston, Louisiana, on September 28, 1982, the town of 2,000, things seemed grim for a period of time. Nineteen homes ...