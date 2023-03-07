Open in App
Anniston, AL
See more from this location?
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Regional Training Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By Jim Evancho,

3 days ago

Anniston, AL – On Monday, March 6, 2023, The Anniston Fire Department was honored to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the Anniston Regional Training Center expansion. Surrounded by the Mayor, the Anniston City Council, Assistant Chief Phelps, and Fire Fighters and Command Staff, Chief Jeff Waldrep addressed the large crowd gathered to see the new facility. Chief Waldrep thanked everyone, both inside his department and out, for their support and help during this large undertaking. He went on to say that this facility will be utilized by current and future firefighters to gain advantages in training and education.

Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep

Anniston’s Mayor Draper then took to the podium and expressed his happiness for the new training facility and what it will do for the firefighting community and what it can mean to the entire community on an economic level. Mayor Draper also discussed the importance of maintaining development, within the city of Anniston, and to continue to growth. He also said how excited he is about the fire training facility being able to people from all over Alabama and the entire United States.

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper

Chief Waldrep, Mayor Draper, and the City Council then lined up for the official ribbon cutting. When Chief Waldrep utilized the ceremonial scissors and cut the ribbon everyone was invited inside to tour the new facilities.

The Calhoun Journal spoke with Chief Waldrep to discuss some of the new plans that will be implemented for the expanded training center. He stated that they have already scheduled 35 certificate classes and is happy that they can now open classes to more students because of the classroom size [ see original article for sizes ]. “We had to turn some students down to attend classes because they filled up so quickly, but now we have more room to offer students.”, stated Chief Waldrep. The Chief was also happy to say that the facility will be providing a “Hands on electrical fire class with the National Fire Arson Investigation Institute. Arson Investigator, Captain Jason Brown and the assistant fire marshals will all be attending the class as well.”

The Chief went on to explain that the facility will also be branching out a little to offer classes to professions that are not firefighters. “We will be offering courses that will be available to different professions such as code enforcement.” He believes this can help to close some of the gaps between the different professions who’s work often overlaps.

Chief Waldrep believes that the Anniston Regional Training Center is successful because of the many partnerships they have with different educational facilities and specialized groups. The partnerships enable the training center to offer a wider variety of training classes than if they were to work alone.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Hoover residents upset after city council approves funding for I-459 interchange
Hoover, AL3 days ago
Metro Roundup: Take-home meals take center stage at Teenie’s Take-home Market’
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
High blood pressure in Anniston? Keep an eye on your A1c
Anniston, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New houses built in Woodlawn showcase revitalization plan
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Lawsuit rules against Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Garbage collection fee in Gadsden to go up
Gadsden, AL2 days ago
WVTM 13 Investigates: Busy section of I-65 receiving facelift
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
1 dead after Birmingham crash
Birmingham, AL9 hours ago
Clanton resident named one of Birmingham’s Top 40
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Talladega firefighters put out garage fire
Talladega, AL1 day ago
Old Edwards Chevy showroom building will become downtown Birmingham business start-up incubator
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
1 injured in crash involving school bus in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Pastor Mike Jr. on His Church’s $4.25 Million Purchase of a Main Worship Center
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Man dead following fiery crash outside Birmingham
Birmingham, AL11 hours ago
Anniston Army Depot Spring Open Bass Tournament
Lincoln, AL5 days ago
UAB dental school launches national dental implant registry
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL12 hours ago
Jefferson County school bus involved in crash
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Cupcake: A Story of Community
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Clouds, showers begin & temperatures dip down near freezing by the weekend
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Birmingham Water Works shutting off water for more than 20,000 delinquent accounts
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Showers and a cooldown bring an end to the unusual March warmth this week
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
March Leprechaun Hunt at the Public Library of Anniston
Anniston, AL5 days ago
Major League Fishing bringing bass tour championship events to Alabama
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Jacksonville State University Names New Department Chairs
Jacksonville, AL2 days ago
Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Celebration at the Public Library of Anniston
Anniston, AL5 days ago
Calhoun County Baseball
Oxford, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy