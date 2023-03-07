Open in App
Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna On Why She Deleted Her OnlyFan’s Account [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show,

5 days ago
Source: c/s / Reach Media

As one of the top earners on the OnlyFans platform, it’s a surprise to many that Blac Chyna is admitting to moving on from her account in a recent interview.

Now that King, the son she shares with rapper Tyga, is getting older, she’s no longer on the site. “I’m just changing everything about me,” Chyna said.

Despite the large amount of money, she was reportedly earning each month, do you feel like that’s a good move for her?

Plus, Gary details one of Hollywood’s youngest and most promising relationships that may have come to an early end already!

Catch up with all the tea you missed from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Gary's Tea: Blac Chyna On Why She Deleted Her OnlyFan's Account [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

