Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren seen dunking in rehab from foot injury

By Cody Taylor,

4 days ago
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren appears to be making progress in his recovery from a Lisfranc injury in his right foot suffered last August.

Holmgren underwent a procedure on Aug. 30 to address the initial injury. He then went under the knife again in December as part of a scheduled procedure to remove hardware from his foot and has resumed on-court activities.

He is expected to be ready to play next season.

The second pick has been spotted doing various exercises and drills since undergoing surgery and appears to be on track with his rehab. He was seen on Tuesday with the training staff dunking during some uptempo drills following practice, via Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has previously said that Holmgren is in great spirits during his recovery. The team is rallying behind him during this process and is encouraging him every step of the way as he works toward returning to full health.

The recovery from such a major injury has been a long and grueling process for Holmgren, but it is clear he has a strong support system around him to help him throughout the process.

