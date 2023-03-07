Open in App
Ferndale, CA
See more from this location?
lostcoastoutpost.com

Here’s Your Schedule for Upcoming Fernbridge Planned Closures, Which Caltrans Hopes Will Get the Bridge All the Way Back Online More Quickly

By LoCO Staff,

3 days ago
Following community engagement and feedback stemming from last night’s town hall meeting in Ferndale, Caltrans plans to close Fernbridge on Route 211 in Humboldt County...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Humboldt County, CA newsLocal Humboldt County, CA
Northern California Snowstorm Leaves Animal Rescue Stranded and in Need of Supplies
Kneeland, CA2 days ago
Building a Nigilax̂: How a Humboldt Nonprofit is Helping Revive Unangax̂ Culture and Teach About The Tribe’s History in Northern California
Ferndale, CA1 day ago
Meet Sarah West, the Newest Member of the Humboldt County Planning Commission
Eureka, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Warning! The Predicted Rain Could Make Snow Heavier and Collapse Roofs, etc
Eureka, CA2 days ago
Single Vehicle Rollover on 101 Near Trinidad
Trinidad, CA22 hours ago
Psychedelics as Medicine – Beyond Tripping in Arcata
Arcata, CA1 day ago
Fortuna Police Conduct Old-Fashioned Weed Bust Downtown; 100 Pounds, Plus Money, Guns and Shrooms, Confiscated; One Arrested
Fortuna, CA12 hours ago
EPD Investigating Report of a Juvenile Chasing Another Juvenile with a Knife on School Campus
Eureka, CA8 hours ago
Man Claims $45K Found During Search Isn’t His, Say Fortuna Police
Fortuna, CA9 hours ago
Eureka Homeless Shelters Prepare for a Long Winter
Eureka, CA2 days ago
Drug Task Force Arrests Two After ‘Months-Long’ Investigation Into Trafficking at Downtown Eureka Building
Eureka, CA1 day ago
Fortuna Police Warn of Skimming Scam, Seek Public's Help Cracking Case
Fortuna, CA1 day ago
Deputies Seeking Suspects in McKinleyville Home Invasion Robbery Tuesday Night, Sheriff’s Office Says
Mckinleyville, CA1 day ago
Some of the Best Dogs in the Whole World are at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter
Mckinleyville, CA3 days ago
Two Sought in McKinleyville Home Invasion Robbery
Mckinleyville, CA1 day ago
Mother speaks on daughter's unsolved hit and run case in Eureka
Eureka, CA2 days ago
OBITUARY: Donald Nicholson Miller, 1943-2023
Fortuna, CA2 days ago
OBITUARY: Darcy DeMello, 1955-2023
Arcata, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy