Sunny and windy Wednesday; possible wintry mix Friday night
By News 12 Staff,
3 days ago
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be fair, brisk and cold with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Wednesday will be a bright, sunny day but still windy with some gusts possible up to 30 mph.
NEXT: It will be relatively dry and quiet through Friday with a possible storm system affecting us this upcoming Friday night and Saturday. It's still too early to tell how it will impact us, but a wintry mix and rain seem to be the most likely scenario. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny, windy and cold.
TONIGHT: Fair skies, brisk and cold. Low of 25.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun and windy. High of 44.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and brisk. High of 45.
FRIDAY: Morning sun fades behind afternoon clouds. High of 46.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible. High of 42.
Comments / 0