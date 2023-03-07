Open in App
Sunny and windy Wednesday; possible wintry mix Friday night

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be fair, brisk and cold with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Wednesday will be a bright, sunny day but still windy with some gusts possible up to 30 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MqiM_0lAzf28V00

NEXT: It will be relatively dry and quiet through Friday with a possible storm system affecting us this upcoming Friday night and Saturday. It's still too early to tell how it will impact us, but a wintry mix and rain seem to be the most likely scenario. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny, windy and cold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbbZX_0lAzf28V00

TONIGHT: Fair skies, brisk and cold. Low of 25.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun and windy. High of 44.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and brisk. High of 45.

FRIDAY: Morning sun fades behind afternoon clouds. High of 46.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible. High of 42.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High of 44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s04g9_0lAzf28V00
