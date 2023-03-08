Open in App
Tracking possibility of snow to end the week

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

New Jersey is expected to see mostly quiet weather for the next few days, but some snow is possible by the end of the week.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says this system would create snow in the north and rain along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with windy weather. Daytime highs around 46 and overnight lows around 27.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 49 degrees. Overnight lows around 31.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Weather system starts to move in by Friday night. Daytime highs around 44 degrees. Overnight lows around 30.

SATURDAY: Snow possible in northern areas of the state. Rain expected along the coast. Daytime highs around 44 degrees. Overnight lows around 34.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Daytime highs around 46 with temperatures cooling into the upper-20s overnight.

