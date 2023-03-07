Open in App
Illinois State
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Illinois' prisons director to step down; night manager allegedly stole $135K; Old Dominion to perform Illinois State Fair

By The Center Square,

4 days ago

Illinois' prisons director to step down

The director of the Illinois Department of Corrections is stepping down. Rob Jeffreys has led the Illinois correctional system since June of 2019, overseeing 29,000 individuals in 27 facilities across the state. Jeffrey’s last day will be March 31. IDOC Chief of Staff Latoya Hughes will serve as acting director in the interim.

Night manager accused of stealing $135K

A former manager at a Joliet Walmart has been arrested after allegedly stealing around $135,000 from the store. An investigation by police revealed that Melissa Vanderwall of Romeoville was working as a night manager when police said she emptied the cash from recyclers that are used to restock cash registers. Vanderwall allegedly emptied the money into a shopping bag and left the store. Police said there is surveillance footage of the incident.

Old Dominion to perform Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair has announced they have nabbed one of country music’s biggest acts. Old Dominion will headline the Illinois Lottery stage on Friday, Aug. 11. The award winning group is coming off a record-breaking fifth consecutive win for “Vocal Group of the Year” at the 2022 CMA Awards. Since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight No. 1 singles. The Illinois State Fair appearance comes amidst their latest sold out tour.

