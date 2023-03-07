Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Sauce Gardner pitches Aaron Rodgers in Jets-Packers trade talk

By Brianna Williams,

4 days ago

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have discussed a trade involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers , according to ESPN's Dan Graziano -- and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a special message for the four-time MVP.

Gardner, the reigning Defensive Rookie of The Year , referred to New York's 27-10 Week 6 thumping of Green Bay that was the second-largest home loss in a game started by Rodgers.

He celebrated the win at Lambeau by donning a cheesehead after the game.

"I'm definitely never going to forget this moment," Gardner said, laughing at his locker after the game, per ESPN's Rich Cimini . "It's a tribute to the Jets fans. They put it on my head, the Jets fans. I just had to take it and run with it."

"Just being able to play against somebody like Aaron Rodgers, that was a true blessing. I said I grew up playing Madden and he's always been on Madden since I can remember," Gardner said. "Running off the field with that cheesehead thing, with cheese on my head, that was a crazy feeling right there. I'm never going to forget that."

After the Week 6 matchup, the Jets boasted a 4-2 record that included being 3-0 on the road for the first time since they last made the playoffs in 2010. But New York's bid to end the NFL's longest active playoff drought quickly fell off as the team ended the season by dropping seven of its last eight games.

The Jets' odds to win the AFC East, a feat they haven't accomplished since 2002, increased from +350 to +240 (second favorites) amid the Rodgers speculation. Their chance to win the AFC spiked from 15-1 to 12-1 (tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for fourth) and they now hold the seventh-shortest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at season's end.

New York's quarterback carousel last season started with Zach Wilson , turned to Mike White and ended with Joe Flacco .

Rodgers has not made any announcements, but it appears that Gang Green is ready with open arms should he make the leap from Lambeau to MetLife Stadium.

ESPN Stats and Information contributed to this story.

