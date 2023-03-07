Yahoo Sports

Wisconsin's Connor Essegian named to the Big Ten's all-freshman team; sophomore Chucky Hepburn honorable mention By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 4 days ago

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 4 days ago

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his assistants believed Connor Essegian would be ready to help UW in his first season, either as a ...