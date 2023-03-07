Open in App
Mays Landing, NJ
Courier Post

Rooster rescue puts South Jersey animal sanctuary in need of help

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4F5R_0lAzJY3800

MAYS LANDING – An animal sanctuary that rescued scores of abused birds over the weekend could use some help of its own.

Funny Farm Rescue on Saturday took in more than 150 birds, many of them very aggressive roosters, from a rundown property that allegedly staged live-animal fights in Buena Vista.

'Hell on earth'

“In all my years of rescue, I’ve been to some bad places, but nothing like this one,” said Laurie Zaleski, Funny Farm’s founder. “It was hell on earth for these animals.”

More: Borgata incident Valet employee's report leads to gun charge against WWE wrestler

The 9 a.m.-to-8-p.m. rescue effort removed more than 200 birds, which had been quarantined and disease-tested, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office. One bird was euthanized during that period.

Also taking part were South Jersey Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barnsboro, local volunteers and two prosecutor’s detectives, Denise Manino and Courtney Milana.

The birds and other animals were found in inhumane conditions in January, following a criminal investigation.

Rooster rule: No sharing

The rehoming effort has been complicated by the fact that fighting roosters can’t share an enclosure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLQZG_0lAzJY3800

“The roosters have to be by themselves or they fight,” Zaleski said in an interview Tuesday. “We have roosters in all sorts of animal crates for now.”

What is Rooster Alley?

Eventually, the fighting birds will be housed in “Rooster Alley,” a large pen that will have separate compartments for each rooster.

“I think some of them are going to be rehabilitated,” Zaleski said. “But a couple are very, very nasty.”

A more immediate concern is feeding the birds and caring for their health.

“I can’t even tell you what our feed bills are going to be,” said Zeleski, noting the rescue included chickens, hens, pigeons and other birds.

“They’re eating 10 times more than usual,” she added of the undernourished birds.

The Funny Farm, which is home to more than 600 animals, has received an outpouring of support since the rescue, said Zaleski.

But, she added, “We need more.”

Donations can be made online or by mail at Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing 08330.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Rooster rescue puts South Jersey animal sanctuary in need of help

