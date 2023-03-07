Open in App
Clifton Park, NY
Clifton Park man charged with child sex crimes

By Michael Mahar,

4 days ago

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Clifton Park man was arrested after a lengthy criminal sex act investigation. Philip Spergel, 32, faces several charges.

On October 14, 2022, police say they received a report of inappropriate sexual contact between someone under the age of 17 and an unknown adult. Through investigation, police identified Spergel as the unknown adult, saying he had sexual contact with someone under 17 in Colonie and in Brunswick.

Spergel surrendered himself to Latham State Police where he was processed.

NYSP: Cambridge man intentionally hits car with kids inside

Charges:

Third-degree criminal sex act (four counts)

Endangering the welfare of a child (four counts)

Spergel was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Colonie Town Court on March 8, and an appearance ticket returnable to the Brunswick Town Court on March 29. He was later released.

