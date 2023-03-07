Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?

By Buck Ringgold

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week for Feb. 27-March 5. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

Chrysta Narcisse, Lafayette girls basketball

The senior and South Alabama signee was named Most Outstanding Player of the Division I select title game after scoring 26 of her team's 52 points on 9-of-16 shooting. She grabbed 15 rebounds with three steals and three assists for the Lady Lions' first state title since 2012.

Imani Daniels, John Curtis girls basketball

Daniels accounted for 21 of her team's 46 points as John Curtis finished as runner-up in Division I select. The sophomore shot 8-of-12 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds with seven steals.

Jada Richard, Lafayette Christian girls basketball

The junior guard was named Most Outstanding Player of the Division II select championship game after scoring 32 points with six rebounds, five assists and five steals to help the Lady Knights claim their third straight state title.

Paris Guillory, St. Louis Catholic girls basketball

The senior, a Louisiana Tech signee, set a state tournament record by totaling 68 points in two games for the Division II select runner-up Lady Saints. Guillory broke LSU coach Kim Mulkey's single-game record with a 41-point outburst in the semifinals against Vandebilt Catholic.

Madison Suire, Hathaway girls basketball

Point guard was named Most Outstanding Player for her efforts in securing Hathaway's first state title since 1970. Suire scored 12 points to accompany 10 rebounds in her team's 64-54 upset of top-seeded Fairview.

Danaya Ross, Wossman girls basketball

Ross was electric in her team's Division II non-select win against Albany, making 9-of-13 field goals (3-of-4 from behind the arc) and tallying 24 points with eight rebounds.

Addison Fruge, Rosepine girls basketball

Fruge was instrumental in the top-seeded Lady Eagles' Division III non-select win against Amite, totaling 25 points with six rebounds and four steals. For the tournament, the East Texas Baptist University commit averaged 19.5 points and seven rebounds.

Hai'ley Brumfield, Amite girls basketball

Lady Warriors' point guard had 16 points with seven steals as her team finished as runner-up in Division III non-select.

Nyasia Moran, Northwood-Lena girls basketball

Moran helped her team win its second straight state title with 18 points in the championship game against Southern Lab.

Emani Young, Oakdale girls basketball

Young had a state tournament performance for the ages. In the semifinals, she hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. In the finals, Young scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting as the ninth-seeded Lady Warriors defeated Lakeview 58-48 in the Division IV non-select bracket.

Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview girls basketball

Washington scored 19 points with five assists and three steals as the Lady Gators were runner-up to Oakdale in Division IV non-select.

Isabella Smith, Fairview girls basketball

Smith was a rebounding machine during the state tournament with 16.5 boards per game. She also recorded 2.5 blocks.

Kelly Norris, Rosepine girls basketball

Fruge's running mate averaged 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds during the state tournament. Her best output came in the semifinals against Union Parish with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Na'kiyah Allen, Northwood-Lena girls basketball

Allen posted averages of 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and five steals, while shooting 17-for-30 (56.7 percent) during the girls Marsh Madness tournament. Allen tallied 25 points and 14 rebounds in the semifinals against Hamilton Christian.

Shalia Forman, Southern Lab girls basketball

Forman averaged 21.5 points per game in the state tournament and had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the finals against Northwood-Lena.

Alexis Dyer, Oak Hill girls basketball

Dyer picked up Most Outstanding Player honors in the Division V select championship game against JS Clark with 29 points and 14 rebounds. For the state tournament, Dyer averaged 26.5 points and shot 23-for-38 (60.5 percent).

Mikaylah Williams, Parkway girls basketball

The LSU signee saved her best performances for last with averages of 28.5 points and 14 rebounds during the girls Marsh Madness tournament. Her 34 points and 11 rebounds against Ponchatoula in the Division I non-select title game netted her Most Outstanding Player honors.

Dustin Welch, Anacoco boys basketball

Welch helped led Anacoco past Vernon Parish rival Hornbeck in the quarterfinals with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Anna Richerson, Parkview Baptist girls basketball

A freshman, Richerson scored all 12 of her points in the second half of the Lady Eagles' 52-34 win against Episcopal-Baton Rouge in the Division III select championship game. She was also a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in the third quarter.

Lauren Beebe, Parkview Baptist girls basketball

Another Lady Eagle freshman, Beebe scored her team's first 12 points and finished with a team-high 17 points. She was 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

