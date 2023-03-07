Open in App
Charlotte, NC
All Hornets

Score Predictions for Hornets at Knicks

By All Hornets,

4 days ago

Our staff picks who will win tonight's game between Charlotte and New York.

James Plowright: Knicks 112, Hornets 99

The Hornets have only cracked scoring over 100 once out of their three games without LaMelo Ball. With New York's defense up to 6th over the last two weeks Charlotte might struggle to reach that magic number again. The Knicks have been flying recently and are on a nine-game winning streak, even with Brunson potentially out, Quickley has stepped up and played well recently. I struggle to see any result other than a New York win, but Charlotte's top-ranked defense over the last two weeks should hopefully keep the game somewhat close.

Desmond Johnson: Knicks 120, Hornets 93

This is where the bottom falls out for the Hornets, who can't score right now. The Knicks may be the hottest team in the East currently and will be looking for their 10th straight win. Can someone tell Clifford to stop playing the vets and play the young guys like Richards, Bouknight, Jones etc. so we can actually see what they have to offer? Knicks in a route.

