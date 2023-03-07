Open in App
Deland, FL
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Volusia Council approves nearly $500K African American Museum of the Arts grant

By Sheldon Gardner, The Daytona Beach News-Journal,

4 days ago
The Volusia County Council unanimously approved on Tuesday a nearly $500,000 ECHO grant for the African American Museum of the Arts in DeLand. The grant...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy