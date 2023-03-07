YAHOO!

Volusia Council approves nearly $500K African American Museum of the Arts grant By Sheldon Gardner, The Daytona Beach News-Journal, 4 days ago

By Sheldon Gardner, The Daytona Beach News-Journal, 4 days ago

The Volusia County Council unanimously approved on Tuesday a nearly $500,000 ECHO grant for the African American Museum of the Arts in DeLand. The grant ...