Disneyland Removes ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah' From Parade Over Racism Concerns

Disneyland has removed lyrics of “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from its parades due to its ties to a film long criticized for featuring racist imagery and themes.

According to NBC News , the now-removed lyric originated from the 1946 film Song of the South , which critics believe idealizes the post-war South and racial stereotypes.

"Zip-a-dee-doo-dah" was previously used in music for the Disney "Magic Happens" parades before the pandemic forced its shutdown. Along with the lyrics being cut from the parade, multiple other park attractions and events with ties to Song of the South have been closed or altered by Disney.

In January, Walt Disney World permanently closed Splash Mountain because it featured characters and music from the film. A revamped attraction is scheduled to open in its place next year.

"With this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the re-theming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today," Disney previously said in a statement. "The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year."

