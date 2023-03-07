Open in App
BIN: Black Information Network

Disneyland Removes ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah' From Parade Over Racism Concerns

By Jovonne Ledet,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTT3N_0lAyj7PF00
Photo: Getty Images

Disneyland has removed lyrics of “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from its parades due to its ties to a film long criticized for featuring racist imagery and themes.

According to NBC News , the now-removed lyric originated from the 1946 film Song of the South , which critics believe idealizes the post-war South and racial stereotypes.

"Zip-a-dee-doo-dah" was previously used in music for the Disney "Magic Happens" parades before the pandemic forced its shutdown. Along with the lyrics being cut from the parade, multiple other park attractions and events with ties to Song of the South have been closed or altered by Disney.

In January, Walt Disney World permanently closed Splash Mountain because it featured characters and music from the film. A revamped attraction is scheduled to open in its place next year.

"With this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the re-theming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today," Disney previously said in a statement. "The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year."

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Man Facing More Charges For Running Over Black Neighbor Six Times With Car
Fremont, CA2 days ago
Ben Affleck’s $7 Million Imitation Plantation in Georgia Was Reportedly Built on Unmarked Slave Graves
Riceboro, GA2 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA16 hours ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
An Arizona homeowner who made $12,000 a month renting out her house reveals why she quit Airbnb and relies on Vrbo instead
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love spent New Year's Eve 1992 trying to save the life of an unconscious rock star who was turning blue on their hotel room floor
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Black Man Jailed For 18 Years After Police Showed Wrong Photo: Prosecutors
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy