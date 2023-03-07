2023 NFL draft: Post-combine TE rankings

Now that the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books, it’s time to update our prospect rankings for every position group in the 2023 NFL draft class.

Here’s an updated look at how we stack this year’s tight end class:

© Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: Online Athens

© Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

© Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

© (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

© Syndication: Argus Leader

© James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: The Enquirer

© Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

© (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

© Syndication: The Herald-Times

15. Blake Whiteheart | Wake Forest

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports