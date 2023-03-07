Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
AllSooners

OU Baseball: Oklahoma Stays Hot Offensively in Win Over UNLV

By Josh Callaway,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zf4qV_0lAyfQzP00

The Sooners pitchers kept the Rebels off the scoreboard until the ninth inning, with the bats coming to life late to score 11 runs and get the midweek win.

NORMAN – Back at home and back in the win column.

After having their four-game winning streak snapped in the weekend finale in Frisco on Sunday , Oklahoma returned to the friendly confines of L. Dale Mitchell Park on Tuesday for the first of a two-game midweek set against UNLV.

On a cold and windy day in Norman, the Sooners' (7-5) bats came alive huge fashion in the late innings and their pitching was superb through eight innings in an 11-6 win over the Rebels (5-7).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Te2li_0lAyfQzP00

In the midweek bout, with a game tomorrow, head coach Skip Johnson turned to right-hander Gray Harrison to start the game on the hill and he answered the call and then some.

The junior worked four dominant innings, allowing no hits or runs and striking out five UNLV batters.

"I thought he (Harrison) was a little bit better today," Johnson said postgame. "He navigated the pitch clock better. He was himself a little bit more versus before."

Matching him was Rebels’ starter Sam Simon , who also tossed four scoreless innings as well to take the game into the fifth at 0-0.

After left-hander James Hitt (1-0) worked two shutout frames in relief of Harrison, the Oklahoma offense would come to life in the bottom of the sixth.

After Jackson Nicklaus singled to make it runners on first and third base and two outs, Easton Carmichael entered the game as a pinch-hitter and would promptly cash in.

The OU freshman continued his torrid stretch, ripping an RBI single to put the Sooners in the lead. Fellow freshman Rocco Garza-Gongora then followed him up with a two-run knock of his own.

"He (Carmichael) sits over here and has the day off," Johnson said. "(But) he's been paying attention the whole game. He's not just taking the day off eating a sandwich in the dugout. Then he gets in there and gets a big hit. And that's what you want baseball players to do."

Nicklaus would go on to finish his day 4-for-4, raising his batting average up to .333 on the season after what had been a slow start to his campaign.

"The biggest thing is he's (Nicklaus) hitting strikes," Johnson said. "I think Ted Williams said it best: get a good pitch to hit. He's getting good pitches to hit. He's not chasing pitches."

Oklahoma then added to their advantage one inning later with Bryce Madron pounding a two-run double into the right field corner to make it 5-0.

Things then got really out of hand in the eighth, with the Sooners exploding for six runs on a two-run hit from Madron, Anthony Mackenzie scoring on a wild pitch, Carmichael picking up another two-run knock and Garza-Gongora adding a sacrifice fly.

Madron finished his day with four RBIs with Carmichael adding three despite not even entering the game until the sixth as a pinch hitter.

"He (Madron) hit two balls on the button today to left center and center," Johnson said. "That's a step forward for him because he's been hitting them not that hard.

"You just want to hit the ball hard. That's what the game is really about, hitting the ball hard."

In a game that was scoreless through five, OU now led 11-0 heading to the final inning.

To their credit, UNLV would battle back in their final hacks at the plate - striking for six runs in a big inning to at the very least try and carry some momentum into the next day.

The Sooners would eventually record the final out the lock up the 11-6 victory.

The win is Oklahoma’s fifth in their last six games, with the team continuing to score runs at a high clip - albeit after a bit of a slow start on Tuesday.

The Sooners return back to action on Wednesday to wrap up the short series with UNLV at 1 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
OU Baseball: Oklahoma Downs Houston For Fourth Straight Win
Norman, OK2 hours ago
OU Softball: Second Inning Explosion Powers Oklahoma Past Mississippi State
Norman, OK5 hours ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Adds Home Game on Monday
Norman, OK4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Comes Up Short in Big 12 Semifinal
Ames, IA6 hours ago
Transfer Tales: How an Extra 48 Hours Led Walter Rouse to Oklahoma
Norman, OK16 hours ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Rolls Southeastern Louisiana Behind Jordy Bahl's Perfect Game
Hammond, LA1 day ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Looking to Carry Momentum Into Bulldog Invitational
Norman, OK1 day ago
OU Baseball: Oklahoma Opens Road Series by Thumping Houston
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma softball star twirls dominant perfect game
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma Survives TCU Scare in Big 12 Tournament Opener
Norman, OK1 day ago
Update on Oklahoma Football Player Who Collapsed at Workout
Norman, OK1 day ago
WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Jennie Baranczyk Zoom
Norman, OK1 day ago
OU Basketball: If Madi Williams is Out for Oklahoma, 'Somebody's Gonna Step Up'
Norman, OK1 day ago
How Family, Faith and Goku Shaped Davon Sears' Journey to Oklahoma
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma Offers 2025 QB Kevin Sperry
Norman, OK2 days ago
WATCH: Oklahoma C Sophia Nugent Press Conference
Norman, OK2 days ago
WATCH: Oklahoma Big 12 Postgame Press Conference
Norman, OK2 days ago
UPDATED: Oklahoma Football Player Released from Hospital, Recovering at Home for Spring Break
Norman, OK2 days ago
The Apache, Oklahoma Rattlesnake Festival is Coming Up
Apache, OK3 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma principal sued over alleged strip-search of middle school student
Edmond, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma cheerleading coach accused of having 5-year relationship with teen
Moore, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma lawmaker says they received racist, threatening messages
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Former Sears, Outparcel Land building for sale in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
‘I’m just glad they’re home safe’: Toddlers returned home after found wandering NW Oklahoma City neighborhood
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Officials release name of Oklahoma County deputy involved in crash
Edmond, OK9 hours ago
Oklahoma Co. Deputy critically injured leaving parking lot
Edmond, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma family says well water, bacteria making them sick
Edmond, OK3 days ago
Courtroom escapee apprehended by deputy
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy