Former Brian Flores Corners Jonathan Jones, Byron Jones Will Hit Open Market

Keep these two veterans in mind as free agency begins in a little over a week.

As free agency begins later this month and the Vikings look to add talent to Brian Flores' defense, it's logical to keep an eye on players who have histories with Flores in New England, Miami, or Pittsburgh.

Tuesday brought some news on a couple prominent cornerbacks who have played under Flores in the past. First, news broke that the Patriots will not franchise tag Jonathan Jones, meaning he'll officially hit the open market as a free agent. Then, it was announced that the Dolphins are releasing Byron Jones for salary cap savings.

Let's start with Jonathan Jones, who turns 30 in September and will be among the top free agent cornerbacks this year. The former undrafted free agent out of Auburn spent the first three seasons of his career (2016-18) working with Flores in New England, making the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons and winning it twice. Jones was part of a rotation in those years, but he was still an important contributor. Despite playing fewer than 1,000 combined snaps in 2017 and '18, he racked up 4 interceptions, 15 passes defended, and 2.5 sacks in that span.

Last season, Jones started 16 games for the Patriots and set career highs with 4 picks and 11 passes defended. He's listed at 5'10", 190 pounds, ran a 4.33 40 coming out of college, and has played both inside and outside in his career. If the price isn't too high, Jones could be a big-time addition for the Vikings.

Then there's the other Jones, Byron, whose NFL future is uncertain. Byron Jones was picked by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2015 draft after lighting up the combine that year. Jones put up fantastic numbers in every single testing area, particularly the vertical and broad jumps, earning a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score . After five years as a starter in Dallas — including Pro Bowl and second team All-Pro nods in 2018 — he signed a big five-year, $82 million deal with the Dolphins in 2020.

Jones played well for Flores in 2020 and '21, starting 30 games with 14 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. However, he missed all of the 2022 season with an Achilles injury. Last month, Jones tweeted that he "can't run or jump" due to his injuries.

The way Jones worded his two-tweet thread made it seem like he was announcing his retirement, but reports since then have indicated that he isn't retiring at the moment. Still, it's anyone's guess as to whether or not Jones will play in 2023.

If he turns out to be healthy, Jones could be an option for the Vikings this year due to his past with Flores.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.