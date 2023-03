cgtlive.com

Crigler-Najjar Syndrome Gene Therapy Gets EMA PRIME Designation By Noah Stansfield, 3 days ago

By Noah Stansfield, 3 days ago

Three patients treated with Genethon’s GNT-003 were able to cease treatment with standard of care phototherapy for at least 1 year. Genethon’s GNT-003 (GNT0003), an ...