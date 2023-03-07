Open in App
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Free Agency: Giants re-sign QB Daniel Jones to 4-year extension

By Kole Musgrove,

4 days ago
Seattle’s Geno Smith and New Orleans’ Derek Carr aren’t the only quarterbacks getting paid this week. On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants came to terms with their quarterback, Daniel Jones, who will receive a four-year extension worth $160 million.

The Giants will successfully keep Jones in the Big Apple and avoid having to use the franchise tag on him, which they will use on running back Saquon Barkley.

The 2022 season will likely be known as the year of the quarterback redemption. Geno Smith became the Comeback Player of the Year after spending several seasons as a backup following his disastrous initial stint with the Jets. However, he certainly wasn’t the only player who turned heads.

Daniel Jones was looking like a certified bust in New York, until this past season with first year head coach Brian Daboll. Jones set a career best in passing yards (3,205) and career low in interceptions (5) while accounting for 22 total touchdowns, as he helped lead the Giants to their first playoff win since the 2011 season.

The biggest takeaway for Seahawks fans is the fact their deal with Smith looks more like a bargain than initially thought. Smith drastically outplayed Jones this year and New York is going to invest far more money in their quarterback than Seattle will with theirs.

Do not take John Schneider for granted, 12’s.

