okcfox.com

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Stillwater, police say By Callie Morris, KTUL Staff, 4 days ago

By Callie Morris, KTUL Staff, 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A U.S. Postal Service carrier was robbed at gunpoint Saturday in Stillwater, according to the police department. Police responded just after ...