Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Dortmund - Blues Bounce Back To Reach Champions League Quarter-Finals

Chelsea 2-0 Dortmund (2-1 agg)

Chelsea scored two goals in one game for the first time in 2023 as they progressed to the last eight in the UEFA Champions League.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were on target as Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Dortmund had more of the ball than Chelsea but it was the London side that carried the greater attacking threat.

Havertz had already hit the post and had a goal narrowly disallowed for offside when Sterling fired Chelsea ahead in the 43rd minute .

Chelsea deserved their goal on the balance of play but it was also the product of a big slice of luck.

Sterling made a real mess out of his initial attempt to meet a Ben Chilwell cross with a first-time shot.

The former Manchester City forward completely missed the ball with his swinging left foot, only for it to bounce kindly off his standing right leg.

Sterling was then tackled by Marco Reus but the ball rebounded back into his path and he hammered it into the net.

Players from Chelsea pictured celebrating a Raheem Sterling goal against Borussia Dortmund IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

Chelsea's second goal was also far from straightforward.

It arrived in the 53rd minute when Havertz converted a penalty kick that had been awarded for handball against Marius Wolf following a VAR review.

Havertz missed his initial spot-kick attempt when he hit the post for the second time in the game.

But another VAR review rescued Havertz when it found the Dortmund defense guilty of encroachment.

Havertz stepped up again for the re-take and impressively held his nerve to send the Dortmund keeper the wrong way.

Kai Havertz pictured scoring from a penalty kick for Chelsea IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

Chelsea have now reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League 12 times.

The two-time winners are the second team to book their spot in this season's final eight, after Benfica completed a 7-1 aggregate win over Club Brugge earlier on Tuesday.

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Dortmund