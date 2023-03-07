Report: Aaron Rodgers Believed To Be Leaning One Way

Aaron Rodgers ended his darkness retreat last week, yet fans are no closer now to knowing his plans for the 2023 season.

Earlier today , Trey Wingo reported that Rodgers and the New York Jets had engaged in conversation, though nothing was imminent.

In a departure from this development, however, Adam Schefter reported another direction Rodgers might go in. According to the ESPN reporter, retirement is very much on the table for the future Hall of Famer.

"It's a situation here where [Rodgers] still has to determine what he wants to do. Earlier in the week, there was a school of thought that he wanted to walk away from the game and retire," Schefter said.

"So, if that's the case, then the Jets essentially are making a sales pitch to him today to convince him to try to play."

Schefter's report re-contextualizes the Jets' pursuit of Rodgers. The prevailing sentiment had been that the four-time MVP wanted to return and the Jets would be one of many bidders for Aaron's services.

But, if Schefter's reporting is to be believed, the team's chief obstacle will be luring Rodgers away from retirement.

While it's all speculation to this point, we heard yesterday that the Packers reportedly hoped Rodgers wouldn't want to return to Green Bay.

If Rodgers would rather retire than play elsewhere, the Jets may have to go back to the drawing board in their pursuit of a new quarterback.