Indian Country Today

Santa Fe welcomes Indigenous Jazz

By ICT,

4 days ago

On the Tuesday edition of the ICT Newscast, a Navajo musician combines traditional culture with jazz. We learn about a new art installation in southern California. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk talks clean energy in Native communities

Delbert Anderson is a classically trained trumpeter who grew up in Farmington, New Mexico. Now, he is an artist in residence at the Institute of American Indian Arts, and joins us, with a new album coming out next month.

The Department of Energy announced $300 million for projects that increase energy affordability and promote climate resilience for communities that are located in remote areas. Energy Deputy Secretary David M. Turk tells us how Indigenous communities could potentially implement it.

Sandra Schulman is an arts writer whose work has appeared in places like ICT , Billboard , Variety and Rolling Stone . Her recent reporting has brought us stories like the Indigenous artist whose work was chosen to represent Super Bowl 57 and we even learned about the Indigenous winners of the MacArthur “genius” awards through her interviews.

A slice of our Indigenous world

  • New data shows over a quarter of the remaining bison in Yellowstone National Park are gone. The national park released its latest report Friday, finding over 1,600 bison have been removed from the population by means of hunting or captivity. That stands in comparison to August 2022 when the bison population stood at a record-high of 6,000.

  • Indigenous college students competed against one another at this year’s Knowledge Bowl, a quiz competition that promotes Native history. That was all on display over the weekend at the annual conference of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium also known as AIHEC. Jeremy Felipe has this report.

  • It looks like clear skies ahead for Mount Blue Sky. That’s after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis endorsed stripping the name Mount Evans from the iconic peak visible from Denver and renaming it Mount Blue Sky. John Evans was Colorado’s territorial governor in 1864 when about 200 Cheyenne and Arapaho people were killed in the Sand Creek Massacre.

  • Oklahoma was a popular spot this weekend as Indigenous people traveled from all over the country for a chance to star in a popular TV show. Indigenous people from more than 28 different states attended an open casting call in Tulsa for the hit series “Reservation Dogs.”

Thank you for watching!

Today's newscast was created with work from:

Shirley Sneve, Ponca/Sicangu Lakota, is vice president of broadcasting for the ICT Newscast. Follow her on Twitter @rosebudshirley . She is based in Nebraska and Minnesota.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is the anchor of the ICT Newscast. On Twitter: @aliyahjchavez .

R. Vincent Moniz, Jr., NuÉta, is the senior producer of the ICT Newscast. Have a great story? Pitch it to vincent@ictnews.org .

McKenzie Allen-Charmley, Dena’ina Athabaskan, is a producer of the ICT Newscast. On Twitter: @mallencharmley .

Paris Wise, Zia & Laguna Pueblo, is a producer for the ICT Newscast. Instagram and Twitter: @parisiswise . Email: paris@ictnews.org .

Drea Yazzie, Diné, is a producer/editor for the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @quindreayazzie Yazzie is based in Phoenix.

Pacey Smith Garcia, Ute, is a production assistant for the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @paceyjournalist

RipLey-Simone Kennebrew is an intern for the ICT Newscast. On Twitter: @ripleysimoneken

Daniel Herrera Carbajal is an intern for the ICT Newscast. On Twitter: @daniulherrrera

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization . Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

