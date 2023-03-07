Eddie Kingston match part of updated Ring of Honor TV lineup

The Kingston bout is one of several new additions.

Several new matches have been announced for this Thursday's Ring of Honor TV.

Eddie Kingston will make his return to ROH proper as he faces the debuting Ben Dejo (aka Serepentico/Jon Cruz). Last week, Kingston challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World title.

Kingston was part of ROH from 2006 through 2014 and also wrestled a match for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life earlier this year.

Past ROH Women's title challenger Trish Adora will take on the debuting Billie Starkz.

Rush & Dralistico take on Angelico & Serpentico while The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari & Slim J will be in action against Jake Crist & Man Scout.

The new additions join a lineup that will see three titles defended.