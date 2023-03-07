Open in App
F4WOnline

Eddie Kingston match part of updated Ring of Honor TV lineup

By Josh Nason,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cepra_0lAyMGEC00

The Kingston bout is one of several new additions.

Several new matches have been announced for this Thursday's Ring of Honor TV.

Eddie Kingston will make his return to ROH proper as he faces the debuting Ben Dejo (aka Serepentico/Jon Cruz). Last week, Kingston challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World title.

Kingston was part of ROH from 2006 through 2014 and also wrestled a match for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life earlier this year.

Past ROH Women's title challenger Trish Adora will take on the debuting Billie Starkz.

Rush & Dralistico take on Angelico & Serpentico while The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari & Slim J will be in action against Jake Crist & Man Scout.

The new additions join a lineup that will see three titles defended.

  • ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Timothy Thatcher
  • ROH Women's Champion Athena defends against Willow Nightingale
  • ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe defends against Tony Deppen
  • Aussie Open vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
  • Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo
  • Trish Adora vs. Billie Starkz
  • Rush & Dralistico vs. Angelico & Serpentico
  • Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. C4 & Marcus Kross
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Konnan to induct Rey Mysterio into WWE Hall of Fame
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Dragon Lee makes WWE NXT in-ring debut at house show
Saint Petersburg, FL4 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA14 hours ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
ROH Tag Team title ladder match made for Supercard of Honor
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy