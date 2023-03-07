Open in App
Huntington, IN
WIBC

Middle School Student Suspended for Bringing BB Gun to School

By Donnie Burgess,

4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A student at Riverview Middle School in Huntington has been suspended for having an airsoft BB gun.

According to a press release from the Huntington County Community School Corporation, staff at Riverview were told that a student had an airsoft BB gun. The student was searched just before 7th period, but school staff only found a CO2 cartridge – no gun.

Students were never threatened, says Huntington School Corp.

After school ended, Riverview got a call from the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington County. Club staff said they had that same student in their after school club and they were bragging about being searched earlier that day. The student was searched again, and this time, the BB gun was found.

The student has been given a ten-day suspension.

A handful of Hoosier students have been arrested this year for either bringing a real gun to school, or for making threats to shoot another student.

The post Middle School Student Suspended for Bringing BB Gun to School appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News .

