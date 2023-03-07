Bryce Harper Believes Las Vegas Needs an MLB Expansion Team, Not the A's

Las Vegas native Bryce Harper weighs in on the A's to Vegas narrative

There has been a lot of talk about the A's potential relocation to Las Vegas in recent weeks, but not everyone is on board with a relocation project to bring baseball to Sin City. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is one of those people.

Over on the Locked on A's podcast, this is the exact talking point that I have been making for over a year now. The Vegas Golden Knights are shown as an example of how well a sports team can do in Las Vegas, but the important factor for them is that they were an expansion franchise. The team belongs to Las Vegas. That's where all of their history is.

Oakland isn't even the only city that the A's have built roots with. They started in Philadelphia, then moved to Kansas City for a short stint, before ending up in Oakland in 1968. Even if the residents of Las Vegas may not be concerned about the history, the way the A's have been covered with relocation talk, constant tear-downs, and trading away fan favorite players doesn't sound like the kind of team you'd welcome with open arms.

Instead, as Harper says, a team that can grow with the city, and build roots with the city, could thrive. A baseball club can work in Vegas, but a relocation effort may not be the best bet at long-term success.