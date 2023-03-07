Open in App
Oklahoma State
See more from this location?
Oklahoma Daily

OU 'Teach-In' lecture series returns for 1st time since 2020, to feature 12 renowned scholars

By Anusha Fathepure, senior news reporter,

4 days ago
Twelve nationally renowned historians, law professors and political scientists will speak at OU on Wednesday as part of a lecture series to engage the community...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA13 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Norman High falls to Edmond North 65-58 in 6A state championship
Norman, OK6 hours ago
Norman opens 2nd inclusive playground as part of plan to expand accessibility in play areas
Norman, OK1 day ago
Norman High girls advance to state semifinals with win over rival Norman North
Norman, OK2 days ago
'Nobody expected us to be here': Norman North's magical postseason run ends after loss to Norman High
Norman, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy