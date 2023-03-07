Watch: Snowmobiler Forced to Jump Out of the Way of Charging Moose

When you're out in the snowy wilderness, one of the last things you'd want to find yourself chased by is a territorial bear, or maybe something even more ferocious like a mountain lion. Following close behind these toothy creatures footsteps, however, is a surprise contender: the moose.

National news network @abcnews captured the terrifying moment an angry moose charged snowmobiler Jeremiah Bigelow in Palisades, Idaho . With nowhere else to go, Jeremiah was forced to dive from his vehicle in the nick of time!

@abcnews “It just happened really fast.” A snowmobiler captured the moment a moose suddenly charged toward his brother on a trail in Idaho. Both the moose and the man walked away unscathed, but the snowmobile sustained some damage in the incident. #moose #snowmobile #idaho #closecall ♬ original sound - ABC News

In hindsight, Jeremiah realized what he and his companions could have done to prevent triggering the moose's aggressive behavior, but watching the video, we can't fault him for what happened. Everything happened so fast, it's no surprise why he was taken off guard!

This incident was terrifying in the moment, and had Jeremiah stayed in the vehicle, he could have been severely injured by the moose's attack. Because he made the wise decision to dive out of the way in the nick of time, though, he walked away from the scary incident unscathed- although the snowmobile would later need repairs for attack damage.

Many people were a bit confused why Jeremiah didn't just gun his engines and drive the heck outta there. "Why didn't he just hit the throttle and get out of there??" wondered @murraymolenaar. "Give it some throttle bro! Lol," agreed @tpaw15.

However, these people likely aren't aware of just how fast and powerful moose are- or their propensity for charging vehicles. Moose have been known to ram into- and severely damage- cars and trucks in fits of rage. A small snowmobile is nothing to a big, mad moose.

If you're out in the middle of nowhere with a moose, one of the best things you can do is get behind a large, dense object like a tree until it loses track of you or loses interest. Despite the dangerous circumstances, Jeremiah and his family made it out of the terrifying incident with no injuries- but let this be a reminder to everyone that you never want to underestimate the power of an angry moose!

