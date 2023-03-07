Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens officially place franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

By Kevin Oestreicher,

3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have long been entrenched in negations with quarterback Lamar Jackson, with no traction on a long-term extension. The NFL’s franchise tag deadline was on Tuesday, March 7th at 4pm EST, but Baltimore decided to announce their plans early.

On Tuesday around 3pm EST, the Ravens officially announced that they were placing the franchise tag on Jackson. There was some hope that a long-term deal could be struck before the deadline, but Baltimore opts to put the franchise tag on him instead. While this is a step in the process between the Ravens and Jackson, there are still plenty of questions to be answered.

