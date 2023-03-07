Report: Connecticut hospitals in precarious state after worst year financially since pandemic began

Attorneys for Hartford HealthCare, the owners of Hartford Hospital, also are appealing the judge's ruling, arguing that the whole event is "an archetypal case for immunity" under the governor's order. Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

Hospital leaders are “sounding the alarm” to policymakers after a report from the Connecticut Hospital Association found that the state’s health care system is in a more precarious financial situation today than at any other time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2022 was the worst year financially for Connecticut hospitals since the pandemic began,” CHA CEO Jennifer Jackson said. “The findings show a staggering and lasting impact.”

The fiscal analysis of 27 state hospitals, conducted by the national health care economics firm Kaufman Hall, found that hospitals statewide sustained a loss of $164 million in fiscal year 2022 while operating expenses climbed $3.5 billion from 2019 levels and operating margins divided into the negative.

Jackson said that the trend puts state hospitals and patients at risk.

“These financial challenges … threaten the care that Connecticut hospitals give to patients, the services that they provide in their communities, and the over 200,000 jobs that they support,” Jackson said. “The report sounds the alarm that Connecticut must focus on sustaining robust health care delivery systems for patients across the state.”

In 2022 the total operating margin for Connecticut hospitals was -1%, down from 2.3% in fiscal year 2021, 0.3% in 2020, and 4.6% in 2019. According to the report, declining margins outpaced the national average every year. The operating margin for the average Connecticut hospital decreased by 67% from 2019, compared to the national loss of 20%.

“There is no mission without a margin,” Dr. Syed Hussain, the chief clinical officer of Trinity Health, said. “It’s really important that we understand the consequences of what we’re going through.”

The report points to sicker patients with longer stays as driving an increase in expenses without offsetting revenue. Staffing shortages also compound the issue by stalling timely discharge in some cases. According to the data, discharges are down 6% from 2019, and the average length of stay is up 9%.

.

Hussain said that hospitals are seeing sicker patients due to an aging population with higher chronic disease rates, late-stage diagnoses from people who were hesitant to go to the doctor during the pandemic, and disparities that prevent minority populations from getting proper, timely care.

“This is a multifactorial issue,” Hussain said. “All of these things have led to some of the dynamics that we’re seeing play out today in all of our hospitals, coupled with an unprecedented workforce challenge, which runs the entire spectrum. So it’s not only physicians, it’s not [only] nurses, it’s everyone including other allied Healthcare staff.”

The national trend of increased staff burnout, retirements, and career switches for higher pay has driven labor shortages in the health care sector, but it has also contributed to soaring labor costs as hospitals try to stay competitive in the market.

According to the report, salaries cost hospitals $1 billion more in fiscal year 2022 than in 2023 and temporary contract labor has increased by $519 million.

Nonlabor expenses are also up with drug costs rising $689 million and supplies up $448 million, largely due to inflation.

“One of our medical supply vendors tripled their prices overnight, so we were spending over a million dollars with this company on medical supplies needed for our patients,” Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Finance of Middlesex Health Susan Martin said. “All of the medical supply vendors and the pharmaceutical manufacturers, they can — and they do — pass along all their costs plus their profit margin onto us. … We have very limited ability to recoup these costs through our reimbursements.”

Martin explained that Connecticut hospitals face more than $2 billion in combined losses from Medicare and Medicaid, with government Medicaid payments averaging 68 cents for every dollar.

“This results in more than just financial losses,” Martin said. “The situation also hinders our efforts to meet the health care needs of the Medicaid beneficiaries, and it shifts costs to the employers and the individuals with commercial insurance resulting in rising premiums and other out-of-pocket costs for those patients. As the number of Medicaid beneficiaries continues to grow, and as our population continues to age into Medicare, this situation will just continue to worsen.”

Through the pandemic, federal dollars from the provider relief fund kept profit margins positive, preventing more than $1 billion in losses in Connecticut Hospitals, according to the report. But Martin said at Middlesex Health, the COVID relief funds have run dry.

“There’s no more of that in our pipeline. I know that for sure,” Martin said. “Our hospital is at about a break-even. … The acuity is really high, the costs are really high, the reimbursement hasn’t changed.”

Martin said that the loss of funding has forced hospitals to be efficient but increased reimbursement rates are critical.

“We’ve been weathering this storm by being creative and trying to be as efficient as we possibly can but our reimbursement must be adjusted to meet these cost increases before it becomes a real crisis,” Martin said.

“Our mission is to provide care for everybody in our community regardless of their ability to pay. And many of the programs that we have here are programs nobody else does provide because there isn’t reimbursement or adequate reimbursement for those programs,” Martin added. “We really are the safety net for our communities.”

Jackson said that the widespread financial challenges have forced some CHA hospitals to make tough choices.

“Some are affected more than others and they are making sometimes difficult decisions,” Jackson said. “We need the flexibility to respond to the pressures that we’re under and to be able to step back and take a look at how we remain financially viable for our communities.”

Jackson said most hospitals are not in danger of closing today or tomorrow, but the long-term prospects are shaky.

“The pressures are continuing, they feel unrelenting, in some cases, they’re accelerating. So we do need to be concerned about what’s down the road,” Jackson said.

She said that the CHA is focusing legislative efforts on addressing Medicaid underpayments and bolstering workforce support with a focus on recruitment, retention, and training. She said that the CHA has not set a dollar amount for its request but the organization plans to work with policymakers to invest in the health care workforce.

Jackson opposed legislative proposals to eliminate facility fees, cap out-of-network costs, and impose staffing ratios, saying that they would only hurt the current situation.

“We don’t think the intention of the governor or any others who are making proposals is to strain hospitals in the health care system, but that’s what these policies would do. So we want to be at the table,” Jackson “We just have to focus on what will improve the situation.”