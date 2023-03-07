Open in App
HOLAUSA

Princess Caroline’s daughters make appearances at Paris Fashion Week shows

By Alexandra Hurtado,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxBNH_0lAy3Lqp00

Princess Caroline ’s two daughters have been hitting the Paris Fashion Week circuit. The royal’s youngest child, Princess Alexandra , stepped out last Friday for the Giambattista Vall Fall-Winter 2023 show, where she sat in the front row next to Ivy Getty .

RELATED:

Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo stars in new Dior campaign

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvDHY_0lAy3Lqp00 Getty Images

Days later on March 6, the 23 year old made an appearance at the Stella McCartney Winter 2023 Show. Alexandra, who had another prime seat in the front row, looked chic wearing burgundy boots teamed with a camel coat over a white collared shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWxeB_0lAy3Lqp00 Getty Images

The Princess’ older sister Charlotte Casiraghi made an appearance on Tuesday at the CHANEL Fall-Winter 2023/24 show. ﻿The 36 year old, who was dressed in a black dress and tweed coat, was seated next to Oscar winner Penélope Cruz in the front row. Charlotte is an ambassador and spokesperson for the French fashion house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JJCl_0lAy3Lqp00 Getty Images

Princess Caroline shares Charlotte as well as sons Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi with her late second husband, Stefano Casiraghi , and shares Alexandra with her third husband, Prince Ernst August of Hanover.

It was reported earlier this year that Charlotte is expecting her third child . The baby would be her second with her husband Dimitri Rassam . Charlotte and the French film producer are already parents to son Balthazar . She is also a mom to son Raphaël Elmaleh .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Hits NYFW Runway in Micro-Mini Devil Dress — See the Bold Look!
New York City, NY24 days ago
Meghan Markle Sports $12,500 Outfit While Out and About in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA2 days ago
Nicole Kidman Wore a Stunning Figure-Hugging Dress That Will Make Fans Stop in Their Tracks
Los Angeles, CA20 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy