Princess Caroline’s daughters make appearances at Paris Fashion Week shows

Princess Caroline ’s two daughters have been hitting the Paris Fashion Week circuit. The royal’s youngest child, Princess Alexandra , stepped out last Friday for the Giambattista Vall Fall-Winter 2023 show, where she sat in the front row next to Ivy Getty .

RELATED:

Getty Images

Days later on March 6, the 23 year old made an appearance at the Stella McCartney Winter 2023 Show. Alexandra, who had another prime seat in the front row, looked chic wearing burgundy boots teamed with a camel coat over a white collared shirt.

Getty Images

The Princess’ older sister Charlotte Casiraghi made an appearance on Tuesday at the CHANEL Fall-Winter 2023/24 show. ﻿The 36 year old, who was dressed in a black dress and tweed coat, was seated next to Oscar winner Penélope Cruz in the front row. Charlotte is an ambassador and spokesperson for the French fashion house.

Getty Images

Princess Caroline shares Charlotte as well as sons Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi with her late second husband, Stefano Casiraghi , and shares Alexandra with her third husband, Prince Ernst August of Hanover.

It was reported earlier this year that Charlotte is expecting her third child . The baby would be her second with her husband Dimitri Rassam . Charlotte and the French film producer are already parents to son Balthazar . She is also a mom to son Raphaël Elmaleh .