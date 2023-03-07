Open in App
Jason Sudeikis Confirms That Season 3 Is The Last Season Of ‘Ted Lasso’

After a two year layoff, the smash hit TV show Ted Lasso announced this year that season three is on the way.

The made the announcement with a small teaser , and released the official trailer last week, displaying a number of familiar faces from the past two seasons.

Although there was never any confirmation, rumors began to swirl that this may be the last season of the show, and considering the trailer almost felt like things were coming to an end, we couldn’t be for certain.

However, Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, just confirmed that this is indeed the end of the inspirational show.

He made the announcement in an interview with Deadline, saying:

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being Season 3 – it’s flattering.

Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season (have been released), they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it. We’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Sudeikis also teased that there have been talks of spinoffs, and his co-creators Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly are open to that possibility:

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks… to get to watch the further telling of these stories.”

He also gave a heartwarming thank you to fans as well:

“Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do.

You never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Although it’s sad to see it all coming to an end, Ted Lasso was truly an inspiration to so many, especially during a time when there was so much uncertainty going on in the midst of COVID-19.

Season three will premiere on Apple TV on March 15th.

